Meet the 2018 draft class of the Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens’ 2018 draft class has yet to step on the field, but we do know one thing: It’s a big class. The 12-man class tied the 1997 haul for the biggest class in franchise history.

The biggest member of the class is third-round pick Orlando Brown Jr., a 6-foot-8, 345-pound offensive tackle from Oklahoma.

By the numbers there are three offensive linemen, two tight ends, two wide receivers and one quarterback, cornerback, safety, defensive end and linebacker.

