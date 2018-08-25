Joe Flacco, Terrell Suggs among Ravens sitting out vs. Dolphins; Robert Griffin III gets start

The Ravens’ penultimate preseason game is typically the final taste of game action for starters before the regular season. But with a longer-than-normal training camp and a number of minor injuries, the team started a mix of first- and second-stringers in Saturday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Quarterback Joe Flacco was not in uniform for warmups; Robert Griffin III started in his place. Rookie Lamar Jackson had replaced Flacco in the Ravens’ previous two preseason games, and coach John Harbaugh said Thursday he hoped to keep Griffin on the 53-man roster.

The line in front of Griffin was young, with only two projected starters: rookie left tackle Greg Senat, left guard Alex Lewis, center Matt Skura, rookie right guard Bradley Bozeman and rookie right tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

Senat, however, left the field early in the second quarter and was having his right foot examined in the locker room.

Former first-round draft pick Breshad Perriman, who has seen most of his time in the second half this preseason, started alongside fellow wide receiver Chris Moore, rookie tight end Maxx Williams and running back Alex Collins.

On defense, the Ravens’ first string was without outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, inside linebacker C.J. Mosley and safety Eric Weddle. Cornerback Jimmy Smith, who is suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy, did start, pairing with Marlon Humphrey.

