With hard hits, Ravens rookie DeShon Elliott says he’s trying to impress coaches, not hurt teammates

Sunday’s training camp practice at the Ravens’ headquarters in Owings Mills was the team’s first involving pads, which came in handy for two players who absorbed hard hits from DeShon Elliott.

During the Ravens’ first full-team exercise, the rookie safety decked rookie tight end Nick Keizer immediately after he caught a pass from rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson, causing an incompletion. In a six-on-seven drill, Elliott dropped rookie wide receiver Jaelon Acklin as he caught a pass.

After practice, the first of the team’s three sixth-round draft choices sounded apologetic about being perceived as someone who surprises unsuspecting teammates.

“I don’t mean to hit my teammates like that,” he said. “That’s just how I play. I’m just trying to work hard and find my place on the team. I want to work as hard as I can and help the team any way that I can.”

After Elliott trucked Keizer, he earned a brief conversation with coach John Harbaugh.

“He said a little bit, but it was all encouraging words,” Elliott said. “Me being a rookie, he was trying to help me out. So I understood.”

Defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale said he appreciated that Elliott did not lead with his helmet on both hits, a point of emphasis that will be monitored closely by officials during the regular season and could lead to penalties and/or disqualification from games.

“The biggest thing we talked to him about is with the new helmet rule, you can’t drop your helmet,” Martindale said. “He just broke on the ball, and that happened. That’s football to me. I don’t want to say I was glad to see it — that he dropped his head — but I was glad to see the actual [reaction], how fast he broke on it and broke up the pass.”

Aside from the hits, Elliott is intent on proving his value to the organization. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound safety totaled 63 tackles (50 solo), 15 pass breakups, six interceptions and three forced fumbles as a junior at Texas and said he has already learned a lot from free safety Eric Weddle and strong safety Tony Jefferson.

Secondary coach Chris Hewitt “always says, ‘Never get worse. Get better every day.’ And I feel like I’ve gotten better every day,” Elliott said. “You just want to work hard for them and show them that they didn’t make a mistake in bringing you in here. So you go out there and work hard every day in the classroom and on the field and just be a great teammate, and eventually it will all pay off.”

