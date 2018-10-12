With running back De'Lance Turner ailing, Ravens could promote from practice squad

Ravens practice squad running back Gus Edwards could make his NFL debut Sunday, coach John Harbaugh said Friday.

With third-string rookie running back De'Lance Turner (hamstring) limited in practice Wednesday and absent Thursday, Harbaugh said the team would consider activating Edwards for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

The team’s injury report will be released Friday afternoon.

Edwards is “the obvious choice,” Harbaugh said. “Just have to see how that hamstring looks, feels. So either way, I think we're very confident with either one of those guys. They're both kind of in the same bucket and do the same things.”

With running back Buck Allen's heavy workload on offense and on special teams, Harbaugh acknowledged it would be “tough” to enter a game with just Allen and Alex Collins available.

“You leave yourself a little light if you do something like that,” Harbaugh said.

Turner has one carry for 4 yards and two catches for 17 yards over four games. He was promoted Sept. 12 after running back Kenneth Dixon was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Edwards, an undrafted rookie from Rutgers, had a team-high 53 carries for 174 yards in the preseason.

CAPTION Ravens running back Alex Collins talks about sticking to the game plan and staying consistent should lead to a successful outcome. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens running back Alex Collins talks about sticking to the game plan and staying consistent should lead to a successful outcome. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ravens veteran Marshal Yanda on going up against Titans defensive coordinator and former coach Dean Pees. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens veteran Marshal Yanda on going up against Titans defensive coordinator and former coach Dean Pees. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer