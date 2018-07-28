Ravens notes: Terrell Suggs, Tony Jefferson given day off from practice Saturday

While the absence of outside linebacker Terrell Suggs and strong safety Tony Jefferson from Saturday’s practice would seem alarming, Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed they were both given the day off.

“A number of guys had a day off, and then the other guys, a few other guys have — as I said — minor things that they’re dealing with,” Harbaugh said.

Defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. might be one of those players who also got the day off as he did not appear injured after Friday’s session.

Cornerbacks Maurice Canady and Bennett Jackson, rookie tight end Mark Andrews, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, guard Randin Crecelius, running back Kenneth Dixon and offensive tackle Greg Senat did not practice Saturday.

Canady appeared to injure his right hand after slapping away a pass from rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson to wide receiver Chris Moore during Friday’s session, but he finished the rest of practice. Bowser and Crecelius left Friday’s session, but it is not clear what injuries are bothering them.

Dixon missed his second consecutive day after tweaking his hamstring Thursday. Andrews (muscle tissue), Jackson (undisclosed) and Senat (unspecified) have sat out multiple practices in a row.

Left guard Alex Lewis returned to practice after being absent from Friday’s session.

Right guard Marshal Yanda (shoulder), wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo (upper leg muscle), linebacker Bam Bradley (ACL) and cornerback Jaylen Hill (right ACL, MCL) remain on the physically unable to perform list. Offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris said he has no timetable for when he would like to see Yanda, a six-time Pro Bowler, be able to practice.

“There’s no [way] I control that,” D’Alessandris said. “That comes from the training room. When it’s all cleared from the front office, then we’ll start working with him.”

More for Moore?

The release of the team’s first depth chart listed the top three players at kick and punt returns as Tim White and rookies Janarion Grant and Jordan Lasley.

One name missing from that group is Chris Moore, who led the team in kickoff returns (13) and total kick return yardage (346) last season. While his speed makes him a valued member of the kick and punt coverage units, Moore said he would like to continue to contribute on returns.

“I love doing special teams,” he said Friday. “I feel like I make some big-impact plays on there. I want to continue, wherever I’m at, just continue to make plays. We’ll see where they’ve got me at, but I’ll keep working out there for sure.”

Urban ready

Brent Urban has not played in a game since suffering a Lisfranc foot injury on the second play of the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 24.

Fully healthy, the defensive end said he is eager to test his foot in game conditions like Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Chicago Bears.

“I want to get out there,” he said after Saturday’s practice. “I’ve gained confidence out on the practice field, where I’ve done positive things, and I feel good about it. But I really want to get in there and get a little bit of game action to have my confidence at an all-time high. It’s been a while, and I feel like I need those live reps to really get back to where I was.”

Extra points

Harbaugh opened his post-practice news conference by paying tribute to Jason Patrick DiDomenico, a 15-year Army sergeant who died in his home in Essex at the age of 34 on July 6. “He served three combat tours in Iraq,” Harbaugh said. “His family reached out to us. He was an amazing Ravens fan. Our prayers are with [wife] Kristy and his two children, and our hearts go out to them, for sure.” … The back of cornerback Jimmy Smith’s No. 22 jersey read “Smith I” on Saturday. His son is also named James.

