Ravens claim Gilman grad Cyrus Jones, waive returner-receiver Tim White

The Ravens announced Monday that they have claimed former Gilman standout and New England Patriots cornerback-returner Cyrus Jones off waivers.

The team cut wide receiver-returner Tim White in a corresponding move to make space for Jones on the Ravens’ 53-man roster.

The Patriots released Jones, 24, for the second time this season Saturday. The 2016 second-round draft pick was released at the end of training camp, joined the Ravens' practice squad Sept. 3 and was re-signed to New England’s 53-man roster two weeks later.

Jones played in two games for the Patriots, recording one tackle on defense and returning five punts for 45 yards. With the return of Julian Edelman, a capable returner, Jones was inactive for their Thursday night win over the Indianapolis Colts.

White, who lost the preseason return battle to since-demoted wide receiver Janarion Grant, averaged 8.3 yards per punt return and 22.5 yards per kickoff return in his three games with the Ravens this season. But he fumbled on a punt return Sunday during the team's loss to the Cleveland Browns, and coach John Harbaugh said Monday that White was not especially careful with his ball security on another return.

CAPTION "If they actually did put 11-on-10, put all 11 inside, Joe (Flacco) would be out there by himself, and we’d throw it to him," said coach John Harbaugh. "They are respecting him to some degree." (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) "If they actually did put 11-on-10, put all 11 inside, Joe (Flacco) would be out there by himself, and we’d throw it to him," said coach John Harbaugh. "They are respecting him to some degree." (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION "We ran it 28 times – that’s a lot of times to run it in this league," said coach John Harbaugh. "If you look at numbers around the league, that’s a lot." (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) "We ran it 28 times – that’s a lot of times to run it in this league," said coach John Harbaugh. "If you look at numbers around the league, that’s a lot." (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

“It’s the tale of two Tims,” Harbaugh said at his weekly news conference. “The ball security is not where it needs to be — he knows that — yet he made some really good decisions. He picked the one ball up off the goal line after they tapped it back and made some good decisions on fielding some punts and things like that. Should have had a punt return that we blocked somebody in the back on, shouldn’t have happened. I loved the decision-making and hated the ball security. He hated the ball security, too. I hope he hated it as much as I did. We’ll find out.”

If White clears waivers, he could rejoin the Ravens’ practice squad. He started the season there in Baltimore.

The Ravens lost to the Browns 12-9 in overtime in Cleveland.

