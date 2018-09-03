Former Gilman star Cyrus Jones added to Ravens' practice squad

Former Gilman star Cyrus Jones was among the final three players signed to the Ravens’ practice squad, the team announced Monday.

Jones, a second-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2016, was waived Saturday. He missed all of last season after he tore his ACL and partially tore his meniscus in the Patriots’ final preseason game, and appeared in just 10 games for New England overall, starting one.

As a cornerback, he finished with seven tackles and no interceptions or passes defended. On special teams, he averaged 4.2 yards per punt return and 22.5 yards per kick return while fumbling five times.

Jones was inactive for five of the Patriots' final six games his rookie season, including the Super Bowl.

"Honestly, it was hell for me," he said of the team’s championship run in an interview last year with The Baltimore Sun. "That's the only way I can describe it. I didn't feel I deserved to be part of anything that was happening with the team. I felt embarrassed that these people probably thought they wasted a pick on me."

The All-Metro Football Offensive Player of the Year in 2011 for the No. 1 Greyhounds, Jones was an All-Southeastern Conference cornerback at Alabama. As a senior, he led the nation with four punt returns for touchdowns, the most in a single season in program history.

The Ravens also signed second-year cornerback Daniel Robertson and undrafted rookie defensive end Christian LaCouture to their practice squad. They join tight end Darren Waller, wide receiver-returner Tim White, guards Nico Siragusa and Randin Crecelius, running backs Gus Edwards and De'Lance Turner and defensive end-linebacker Myles Humphrey, whose signings were announced Sunday.

