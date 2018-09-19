Ravens sign ex-Terps cornerback to practice squad; Patriots claim Cyrus Jones

The Ravens signed former Maryland cornerback Makinton Dorleant to their practice squad Wednseday after the New England Patriots claimed cornerback-returner Cyrus Jones.

Dorleant, who finished his college career at Northern Iowa after two seasons in College Park, played four games for the Green Bay Packers as a rookie in 2016. After sitting out 2017 with injuries, he tried out for the Kansas City Chiefs this preseason.

Jones, the former Gilman star, was left off the Patriots’ season-opening 53-man roster and landed in Baltimore as the only Ravens practice squad member who hadn’t tried out for the team during the preseason.

The former second-round pick missed all of last year with a knee injury and has struggled to produce since New England drafted him out of Alabama in 2016.

“I’ve been in this for a couple years, and you could sense it coming off of my injury from last year,” he said after joining the Ravens two weeks ago. “I could feel the shift of trying to go in a different direction. So I had braced myself mentally for the unexpected or if anything like that were to happen. Once it happened, I was like, ‘Where do we go from here?’ [Ravens general manager] Ozzie [Newsome] called me, and it was uplifting. I felt good, and I was excited to get to work.”

