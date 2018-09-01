Cut-down day: Ravens begin finalizing 53-man roster before 4 p.m. deadline

It’s cut-down day in the NFL, and the Ravens are well on their way.
All 32 teams are required to finalize their 53-man roster before 4 p.m. Saturday. On Friday, the Ravens announced that they had waived 10 players, moved four others to injured reserve and designated three to start the season on the physically-unable-to-perform list. With cornerback Jimmy Smith suspended to start the season, the Ravens had 18 more players to cut entering Saturday.
NFL teams also can sign up to 10 players to their practice squad. (All AFC North teams, including the Ravens, can carry an 11th practice squad member this season as part of the International Player Pathway program.) Those players, who do not count against the 53-man roster, must clear waivers and become a free agent before signing with a practice squad.
To be eligible for the practice squad, a player cannot have spent more than three seasons on an NFL practice squad. Of the 10 noninternational practice squad members, only four can have as many as two accrued seasons, meaning they have been on a team’s roster, injured reserve or PUP list for more than six games.
Teams can make practice squad signings after 1 p.m. Sunday. Practice squad members can be signed by other teams at any time.
Here’s where the Ravens stand as the deadline nears. This list will be updated as players and agents confirm cuts. Player are listed at the position at which they appear on the team’s unofficial depth chart.
Quarterback (three)
Joe Flacco
Lamar Jackson
Robert Griffin III
Running back (six)
Alex Collins
Buck Allen
Kenneth Dixon
Mark Thompson
Gus Edwards
De'Lance Turner
Wide receiver (nine)
Michael Crabtree
Willie Snead IV
John Brown
Chris Moore
Breshad Perriman
Tim White
Jordan Jasley
Janarion Grant
Andre Levrone
Tight end (six)
Nick Boyle
Maxx Williams
Hayden Hurst
Mark Andrews
Vince Mayle
Darren Waller
Offensive tackle (three)
Ronnie Stanley
Orlando Brown Jr.
James Hurst
Offensive guard (five)
Marshal Yanda
Alex Lewis
Jermaine Eluemunor
Cameron Lee
Justin Evans
Center (two)
Matt Skura
Bradley Bozeman
Defensive tackle (five)
Brandon Williams
Michael Pierce
Willie Henry
Chris Wormley
Zach Sieler
Defensive end (four)
Brent Urban
Carl Davis
Bronson Kaufusi
Myles Humphrey
Outside linebacker (five)
Terrell Suggs
Matt Judon
Za'Darius Smith
Tyus Bowser
Tim Williams
Inside linebacker (five)
C.J. Mosley
Patrick Onwuasor
Albert McClellan
Kenny Young
Chris Board
Cornerback (seven overall; six active)
Jimmy Smith
Brandon Carr
Marlon Humphrey
Tavon Young
Maurice Canady
Anthony Averett
Darious Williams
Safety (four)
Eric Weddle
Tony Jefferson
Anthony Levine Sr.
Chuck Clark
Kicker (two)
Justin Tucker
Kaare Vedvik
Punter (one)
Sam Koch
Long snapper (one)
Morgan Cox
