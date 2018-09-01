Cut-down day: Ravens begin finalizing 53-man roster before 4 p.m. deadline

It’s cut-down day in the NFL, and the Ravens are well on their way.

All 32 teams are required to finalize their 53-man roster before 4 p.m. Saturday. On Friday, the Ravens announced that they had waived 10 players, moved four others to injured reserve and designated three to start the season on the physically-unable-to-perform list. With cornerback Jimmy Smith suspended to start the season, the Ravens had 18 more players to cut entering Saturday.

NFL teams also can sign up to 10 players to their practice squad. (All AFC North teams, including the Ravens, can carry an 11th practice squad member this season as part of the International Player Pathway program.) Those players, who do not count against the 53-man roster, must clear waivers and become a free agent before signing with a practice squad.

To be eligible for the practice squad, a player cannot have spent more than three seasons on an NFL practice squad. Of the 10 noninternational practice squad members, only four can have as many as two accrued seasons, meaning they have been on a team’s roster, injured reserve or PUP list for more than six games.

Teams can make practice squad signings after 1 p.m. Sunday. Practice squad members can be signed by other teams at any time.

Here’s where the Ravens stand as the deadline nears. This list will be updated as players and agents confirm cuts. Player are listed at the position at which they appear on the team’s unofficial depth chart.

Quarterback (three)

Joe Flacco

Lamar Jackson

Robert Griffin III

Running back (six)

Alex Collins

Buck Allen

Kenneth Dixon

Mark Thompson

Gus Edwards

De'Lance Turner

Wide receiver (nine)

Michael Crabtree

Willie Snead IV

John Brown

Chris Moore

Breshad Perriman

Tim White

Jordan Jasley

Janarion Grant

Andre Levrone

Tight end (six)

Nick Boyle

Maxx Williams

Hayden Hurst

Mark Andrews

Vince Mayle

Darren Waller

Offensive tackle (three)

Ronnie Stanley

Orlando Brown Jr.

James Hurst

Offensive guard (five)

Marshal Yanda

Alex Lewis

Jermaine Eluemunor

Cameron Lee

Justin Evans

Center (two)

Matt Skura

Bradley Bozeman

Defensive tackle (five)

Brandon Williams

Michael Pierce

Willie Henry

Chris Wormley

Zach Sieler

Defensive end (four)

Brent Urban

Carl Davis

Bronson Kaufusi

Myles Humphrey

Outside linebacker (five)

Terrell Suggs

Matt Judon

Za'Darius Smith

Tyus Bowser

Tim Williams

Inside linebacker (five)

C.J. Mosley

Patrick Onwuasor

Albert McClellan

Kenny Young

Chris Board

Cornerback (seven overall; six active)

Jimmy Smith

Brandon Carr

Marlon Humphrey

Tavon Young

Maurice Canady

Anthony Averett

Darious Williams

Safety (four)

Eric Weddle

Tony Jefferson

Anthony Levine Sr.

Chuck Clark

Kicker (two)

Justin Tucker

Kaare Vedvik

Punter (one)

Sam Koch

Long snapper (one)

Morgan Cox

