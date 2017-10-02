Ravens could have avoided negative fan reaction to pre-game kneel with an earlier heads-up

It’s understandable that some Ravens players were frustrated by the fan response when the team took a collective knee before Sunday’s game against the Steelers, and it’s also understandable why a large part of the crowd booed before they realized the team planned to stand back up for the national anthem.

That might not have happened if the team — both players and management -- had not been so coy about the plan to make a statement of unity after last week’s anthem protest in London sparked outrage among the Ravens’ fan base.

There were inquiries almost every day at the Ravens facility during the week leading up to the game, but the team chose to talk in non-specific terms about keeping the conversations in-house and making some kind of team-wide statement on game day.

That air of organizational mystery is fine when you’re trying to hide an injury or putting together a game plan, but this situation did not benefit from the NFL’s usual shroud of secrecy.

The team made an announcement immediately before the players knelt, with public address announcer Bruce Cunningham asking fans to join them in silent prayer as “we as a nation embrace kindness, unity, equality and justice for all Americans.”

Who could be against that, except that no one knew that the Ravens were going to stand for the anthem until they did.

Hence, a loud boo erupted from the stands and then subsided when it became apparent that the team was not going to double down on last Sunday’s protest.

Bobby Kemp, a season ticket holder from Dundalk, said the team should have made clear earlier to fans that the players and coaches were kneeling in prayer and would stand for the anthem.

Kemp said the moment of silence also seemed to have thrown off the timing of the military fly-over, which took place while the anthem was still in progress.

“I wish they had been more transparent,” he said. “That way we could’ve understood the message they were trying to get across. When you’re in a stadium with 70,000 people, and they’re talking and cheering, you can’t hear what’s going on.”

It might not have prevented all the booing since a lot of fans obviously have grown tired of the whole situation and — let’s be honest — probably recognize that the generic pregame prayer and statement of unity was as much about public relations damage control as it was about promoting peace, love and understanding.

The Ravens were peppered with complaints after the London protest and the organization was looking for an exit strategy from a controversy that even led to a petition to remove the Ray Lewis statue from the grounds of M&T Bank Stadium.

Maybe it was a bit ham-fisted, but what’s done is done and the players indicated after the game that it might be their final statement as a team.

The issues that spawned all this have not gone away, but they may have spawned a more constructive way to fight for justice and equality.

The Seattle Seahawks players announced over the weekend that they have created the Seahawks Equality and Justice For All Action Fund and called on fans to join in the effort to “support education and leadership programs addressing equality and justice.”

Substance over symbolism? Now there’s an idea.

Baltimore Sun reporter Colin Campbell contributed to this article.

