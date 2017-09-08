Staff predictions for the NFL season

Can anyone in the AFC stop the Patriots from reaching the Super Bowl again?

Jeff Zrebiec: Can they? Sure. The Raiders are loaded. The Steelers have every bit as much offensive firepower that the Patriots do, and their defense should be improved, too. But until a few of these AFC teams prove they can go into Foxborough in January and not play tentative and mistake-filled football, the Patriots will remain the team to beat in the AFC.

Mike Preston: Yes, Pittsburgh can match New England’s firepower on offense, and the Steelers have a young and improved defense. If Ben Roethlisberger stays healthy and coach Mike Tomlin doesn’t make any bonehead decisions in crunch time, Pittsburgh could end up in the Super Bowl.

Edward Lee: No one is invincible and that goes for the Patriots, too. The Raiders have an offense capable of scoring a bunch of points and the pass rushers to make life uneasy for opposing quarterbacks.

Peter Schmuck: The only team that can stop the Patriots is probably the Patriots, who seem to be loaded despite the season-ending injury to receiver Julian Edelman. That said, a couple more key injuries could create an opportunity for one of the few AFC teams who are good enough to take advantage of that possibility. The Steelers are my pick to do that.

Jen Badie: The Texans, who had the No. 1 defense last year and get J.J. Watt back, might be the best hope to stop Tom Brady and the Patriots from reaching the Super Bowl. Last postseason, Houston kept Brady to a 47-percent completion rate and forced two interceptions. A major factor could be whether Houston continues to be affected by the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey this fall.

Childs Walker: Yes. The Patriots are the logical favorites, but hardly invulnerable, given how much they depend on the health of a 40-year-old quarterback. The Steelers have the offensive firepower to go score for score with the defending champs. The Texans could have a historically great defense. It’s not like the Patriots have been in every Super Bowl for a decade. The Broncos won it from the AFC two years ago. The Ravens did it five years ago. The road runs through Foxborough, but it’s not permanently blocked.

What about the Ravens?

Zrebiec: Six weeks ago, I saw a nine- or 10-win team, but that’s before most of the injuries, suspensions and retirements hit. The best NFL teams are able to withstand injuries, but no team is built to be able to seamlessly replace the number of starters or important reserves the Ravens have already lost before the regular season even kicks off. I’m sold on the Ravens defense being really good. I just don’t think it’ll be good enough to regularly dominate games, which is what it might take to overcome the offense’s struggles. From an unproven running game to a questionable offensive line to a rusty quarterback dealing with a back injury, the offense just doesn’t have anything that will consistently threaten defenses. It’s too difficult to win that way in an offensive league. The bet here is that the Ravens go 7-9 and miss the playoffs for the fourth time in five years.

Preston: The offensive line will struggle and has to protect a quarterback in Joe Flacco who spent the entire preseason rehabilitating from a back injury. Also, the Ravens lack a prime-time running back, so it will be hard for this offense to produce points. There is talent and depth on defense, but it might take time for this group to develop chemistry. The Ravens will be able to stay in most games defensively and kicker Justin Tucker will play a major part in a lot of close victories. The Ravens, though, still seem a year away from being a serious playoff contender.

Lee: The changes along the offensive line because of injuries are a concern, but the limited amount of practice time for Flacco looms as the most alarming problem. How much punishment can his rehabilitated back take behind a group of blockers who have switched positions as often as supermodels change outfits at fashion shows? The defense has the potential to be one of the best in the league, but not if that unit has to be on the field for the majority of games because the offense can’t earn first downs and score points.

Schmuck: Everybody knows the troubles the Ravens have had throughout the offseason and into training camp, but the defense still looks very good and that should be enough to take advantage of a largely unimposing home schedule. Obviously, a lot will depend on how Flacco plays early in the season, which will depend on how well the offensive line comes together. But the Ravens can kick field goals better than anybody else, and they won’t need to score a ton of points if the defense comes close to living up to expectations.