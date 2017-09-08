Staff predictions for the NFL season

Can anyone in the AFC stop the Patriots from reaching the Super Bowl again?
Jeff Zrebiec: Can they? Sure. The Raiders are loaded. The Steelers have every bit as much offensive firepower that the Patriots do, and their defense should be improved, too. But until a few of these AFC teams prove they can go into Foxborough in January and not play tentative and mistake-filled football, the Patriots will remain the team to beat in the AFC.
Mike Preston: Yes, Pittsburgh can match New England’s firepower on offense, and the Steelers have a young and improved defense. If Ben Roethlisberger stays healthy and coach Mike Tomlin doesn’t make any bonehead decisions in crunch time, Pittsburgh could end up in the Super Bowl.
Edward Lee: No one is invincible and that goes for the Patriots, too. The Raiders have an offense capable of scoring a bunch of points and the pass rushers to make life uneasy for opposing quarterbacks.
Peter Schmuck: The only team that can stop the Patriots is probably the Patriots, who seem to be loaded despite the season-ending injury to receiver Julian Edelman. That said, a couple more key injuries could create an opportunity for one of the few AFC teams who are good enough to take advantage of that possibility. The Steelers are my pick to do that.
Jen Badie: The Texans, who had the No. 1 defense last year and get J.J. Watt back, might be the best hope to stop Tom Brady and the Patriots from reaching the Super Bowl. Last postseason, Houston kept Brady to a 47-percent completion rate and forced two interceptions. A major factor could be whether Houston continues to be affected by the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey this fall.
Childs Walker: Yes. The Patriots are the logical favorites, but hardly invulnerable, given how much they depend on the health of a 40-year-old quarterback. The Steelers have the offensive firepower to go score for score with the defending champs. The Texans could have a historically great defense. It’s not like the Patriots have been in every Super Bowl for a decade. The Broncos won it from the AFC two years ago. The Ravens did it five years ago. The road runs through Foxborough, but it’s not permanently blocked.
What about the Ravens?
Zrebiec: Six weeks ago, I saw a nine- or 10-win team, but that’s before most of the injuries, suspensions and retirements hit. The best NFL teams are able to withstand injuries, but no team is built to be able to seamlessly replace the number of starters or important reserves the Ravens have already lost before the regular season even kicks off. I’m sold on the Ravens defense being really good. I just don’t think it’ll be good enough to regularly dominate games, which is what it might take to overcome the offense’s struggles. From an unproven running game to a questionable offensive line to a rusty quarterback dealing with a back injury, the offense just doesn’t have anything that will consistently threaten defenses. It’s too difficult to win that way in an offensive league. The bet here is that the Ravens go 7-9 and miss the playoffs for the fourth time in five years.
Preston: The offensive line will struggle and has to protect a quarterback in Joe Flacco who spent the entire preseason rehabilitating from a back injury. Also, the Ravens lack a prime-time running back, so it will be hard for this offense to produce points. There is talent and depth on defense, but it might take time for this group to develop chemistry. The Ravens will be able to stay in most games defensively and kicker Justin Tucker will play a major part in a lot of close victories. The Ravens, though, still seem a year away from being a serious playoff contender.
Lee: The changes along the offensive line because of injuries are a concern, but the limited amount of practice time for Flacco looms as the most alarming problem. How much punishment can his rehabilitated back take behind a group of blockers who have switched positions as often as supermodels change outfits at fashion shows? The defense has the potential to be one of the best in the league, but not if that unit has to be on the field for the majority of games because the offense can’t earn first downs and score points.
Schmuck: Everybody knows the troubles the Ravens have had throughout the offseason and into training camp, but the defense still looks very good and that should be enough to take advantage of a largely unimposing home schedule. Obviously, a lot will depend on how Flacco plays early in the season, which will depend on how well the offensive line comes together. But the Ravens can kick field goals better than anybody else, and they won’t need to score a ton of points if the defense comes close to living up to expectations.
Badie: Even though the defense should be one of the best in the league, the offense has serious deficiencies thanks to injuries to the offensive line and Flacco, who didn’t start practicing with the team until early this month and lost his favorite targets, Steve Smith Sr. and Dennis Pitta. But defense does win a lot of games and the Ravens have Tucker to put points on the board. They have tough road games midseason in Oakland and Green Bay, and have to play the Steelers the week after the London trip. The Ravens might improve slightly but probably will miss the playoffs again.
Walker: This feels like another season when the Ravens will be competitive in almost every game and in the mix for a wild-card spot come mid-December. Their defense is talented enough and deep enough to carry them back to that familiar place. But until we see some concrete indication that the offense will be more potent, it’s hard to push the Ravens past the middle of the pack. And given the back injury to Flacco and the beat-up offensive line, it’s difficult to find a reason for such faith.
In 1995, the Rams and Raiders left Los Angeles for St. Louis and Oakland, respectively. Now there are two teams again in L.A., the Chargers and the Rams. Will the city be able to support two NFL teams again?
Zrebiec: Winning obviously has a way of bringing fans in, but neither of those teams is well-equipped to win now. I’ve always thought there is just too many entertainment options in L.A. for two football teams to thrive and my thoughts on the subject haven’t changed.
Preston: No. Both teams are terrible and there are just too many things to do in L.A. besides attend football games. On the East Coast in the winter time there isn’t much entertainment, so there is no competition for the NFL on game day. In L.A. the weather is usually warm and the beaches are always open. Both the Rams and Chargers will eventually move again.
Lee: Los Angeles could barely support the Rams before they returned to St. Louis. Asking that fan base to support two NFL franchises is a quite a stretch.
Schmuck: Of course. The NFL of today bears no economic resemblance to the NFL of the 1990s and Los Angeles is a vastly different place than it was then. The stadium situation will have to shake out, but if both teams have sufficient star power, good tickets will be hard to find.
Badie: Even though the Rams had the second-highest home attendance in the NFL last year, it seems unlikely there’s enough of a fan base in L.A. to support two teams. Case in point: The Rams-Chargers first meeting in August was reported to be the lowest rated nationally televised preseason game in 13 years.
Walker: Yes and no. Los Angeles is plenty large enough and rich enough to support two teams, with a ton of corporate and development tie-ins to make this story about more than football. But that doesn’t mean fans will support either team well. There’s no built-in loyalty, and it’s a city overstuffed with entertainment options. Unless the Rams and Chargers win big, they’ll be afterthoughts, even if they’re successful businesses on paper.
***
PICKING WINNERS
Zrebiec
Ravens’ record: 7-9
AFC division winners: Patriots (East), Steelers (North), Titans (South), Raiders (West)
AFC wild cards: Chiefs, Texans
AFC champion: Patriots
NFC division winners: Eagles (East), Packers (North), Falcons (South), Seahawks (West)
NFC wild cards: Buccaneers, Cowboys
NFC champion: Packers
Super Bowl champ: Patriots
MVP: Tom Brady, Patriots
Offensive POY: Tom Brady, Patriots
Defensive POY: Khalil Mack, Raiders
Offensive rookie: Dalvin Cook, Vikings
Defensive rookie: Reuben Foster, 49ers
Coach of the Year: Dirk Koetter, Buccaneers
***
Badie
Ravens’ record: 9-7
AFC division winners: Patriots (East), Steelers (North), Texans (South), Chiefs (West)
AFC wild cards: Raiders, Titans
AFC champion: Patriots
NFC division winners: Cowboys (East), Packers (North), Falcons (South), Seahawks (West)
NFC wild cards: Giants, Cardinals
NFC champion: Packers
Super Bowl champ: Patriots
MVP: Tom Brady, Patriots
Offensive POY: Antonio Brown, Steelers
Defensive POY: J.J. Watt, Texans
Offensive rookie: O.J. Howard, Buccaneers
Defensive rookie: Myles Garrett, Browns
Coach of the Year: Bill Belichick, Patriots
***
Walker
Ravens’ record: 9-7
AFC division winners: Patriots (East), Steelers (North), Titans (South), Chiefs (West)
AFC wild cards: Texans, Broncos
AFC champion: Patriots
NFC East: Giants (East), Packers (North), Panthers (South), Seahawks (West)
NFC wild cards: Falcons, Cardinals
NFC champion: Seahawks
Super Bowl champ: Seahawks
MVP: Aaron Rodgers, Packers
Offensive POY: Aaron Rodgers, Packers
Defensive POY: J.J. Watt, Texans
Offensive rookie: Dalvin Cook, Vikings
Defensive rookie: Jamal Adams, Jets
Coach of the Year: Ron Rivera, Panthers
***
Preston
Ravens’ record: 8-8
AFC division winners: Patriots (East), Steelers (North), Texans (South), Raiders (West)
AFC wild cards: Chiefs, Broncos
AFC champion: Patriots
NFC East: Cowboys (East), Packers (North), Falcons (South), Seahawks (West)
NFC wild cards: Giants, Cardinals
NFC champion: Cowboys
Super Bowl champ: Cowboys
MVP: Aaron Rodgers, Packers
Offensive POY: Le’Veon Bell, Steelers
Defensive POY: Bobby Wagner, Seahawks
Offensive rookie: Dalvin Cook, Vikings
Defensive rookie: Myles Garrett, Browns
Coach of the Year: Bill O’Brien, Texans
***
Lee
Ravens’ record: 7-9
AFC division winners: Patriots (East), Steelers (North), Titans (South), Raiders (West)
AFC wild cards: Chiefs, Texans
AFC champion: Raiders
NFC East: Giants (East), Packers (North), Buccaneers (South), Seahawks (West)
NFC wild cards: Falcons, Panthers
NFC champion: Seahawks
Super Bowl champ: Seahawks
MVP: Russell Wilson, Seahawks
Offensive POY: David Johnson, Cardinals
Defensive POY: Khalil Mack, Raiders
Offensive rookie: Leonard Fournette, Jaguars
Defensive rookie: Myles Garrett, Browns
Coach of the Year: Dirk Koetter, Buccaneers
***
Schmuck
Ravens’ record: 9-7
AFC division winners: Patriots (East), Steelers (North), Titans (South), Chiefs (West)
AFC wild cards: Raiders, Texans
AFC champion: Steelers
NFC East: Giants (East), Packers (North), Falcons (South), Seahawks (West)
NFC wild cards: Giants, Cardinals
NFC champion: Falcons
Super Bowl champ: Steelers
MVP: Matt Ryan, Falcons
Offensive POY: Matt Ryan, Falcons
Defensive POY: Khalil Mack, Raiders
Offensive rookie: Joe Mixon, Bengals
Defensive rookie: Haason Reddick, Cardinals
Coach of the Year: Mike Tomlin, Steelers