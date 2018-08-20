Ravens vs. Colts: Preseason game time, TV and more

Here’s what you need to know about the preseason game between the Ravens and Indianapolis Colts.
Time: 8 p.m. Monday
Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
TV: ESPN, Ch. 11 (Joe Tessitore, Jason Witten, Lisa Salters, Booger McFarland)
Stream: WatchESPN
Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Jarrett Johnson)
Line: Ravens by 1½ (as of Monday afternoon)
Ravens’ remaining preseason schedule:
Saturday: at Miami Dolphins (7 p.m.)
Aug. 30: Washington Redskins (7:30 p.m.)
