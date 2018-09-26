Improving health for C.J. Mosley, Michael Pierce could provide boost to Ravens defense

Both C.J. Mosley and Michael Pierce practiced Wednesday afternoon, raising hopes that the pair of Ravens defensive starters might play in Sunday night’s game at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mosley, the middle linebacker sat out Sunday for just the third time in 67 games since his career began, spoke before practice and said he felt “better than two weeks ago” when he first sustained a bone bruise on his left knee in the first quarter of a loss at the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 13.

“I’m just taking it day by day still,” the three-time Pro Bowler said. “I’m trying to make sure I don’t rush it and reinjure it. That’s the main goal.”

Mosley, the organization’s 2014 first-round draft pick, confirmed coach John Harbaugh’s assessment Monday that he was close to playing in the win over the Denver Broncos. Rookie Kenny Young started for Mosley, and Albert McClellan started at the other inside linebacker spot with Patrick Onwuasor backing up the duo.

“But I didn’t want any uncertainty,” Mosley said. “That was really the main reason. And I felt comfortable with Kenny, Bert and [Onwuasor] out there without me. They practiced all week without me. I prepared like I was going to play if I did play. I was comfortable with that, but as far as my knee, I just didn’t feel comfortable.”

Pierce said the bruised foot that kept him out against the Broncos has improved significantly.

“I plan on playing this week,” he said. “My foot has been feeling a lot better. I’ll test it out today and see how it goes, but I should be able to play.”

The return of Mosley and Pierce could be a boost for a Ravens defense that is tops in the league in total yards allowed (273.0 per game) and second in passing yards allowed (169.3). The Steelers offense ranks second in both total yards (453.3) and passing yards (363.3).

While Mosley was ambivalent about whether the upcoming game against Pittsburgh would accelerate the healing process, Pierce said he badly wanted to play against the team’s archrival.

“You never want to miss Steelers week,” he said. “This is a game unlike any other. Just knowing our history and stuff, you don’t want to miss two or three minutes. This is where legends are made.”

In addition to Mosley and Pierce, rookie tight end Hayden Hurst practiced for the first time since Aug. 23. The club’s first of two 2018 first-round picks underwent surgery last month to repair a stress fracture in his foot.

