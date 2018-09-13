Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley carted off field vs. Bengals with apparent knee injury

Ravens star inside linebacker C.J. Mosley left the team’s game Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals early in the first quarter to be evaluated for a knee injury, the team announced.

Mosley, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, limped off the field during the defense’s first series. He did not return for the second series, when the Bengals went 16 yards in four plays to open the game’s scoring with a 4-yard touchdown pass.

With Mosley out, Ravens inside linebackers Patrick Onwuasor and Kenny Young, who battled throughout the preseason for a starting spot next to Mosley, manned the defense’s second level.

Mosley has started 63 of a possible 65 regular-season games for the Ravens since he was taken No. 17 overall in the 2014 draft. He's set to become a free agent after this season and has maintained his interest in re-signing with the franchise.

