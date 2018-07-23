Ravens wide receiver Chris Moore basking in correct World Cup prediction

Chris Moore might be a prophet when it comes to the World Cup.

On June 12 — two days before Russia played Saudi Arabia to open one of the most popular tournaments in the world — the Ravens wide receiver predicted that France would win the World Cup, which the European nation had done only once in 1998.

“My World Cup pick is France,” Moore said at the time. “They’re always good. I like France personally. I’ve been rooting for them for probably the last 10 years.”

The French team made Moore look good, thumping Croatia, 4-2, in the final July 15 for the championship. Reminded of his successful forecast after Thursday’s opening session of training camp, Moore laughed.

“That was crazy,” he said. “To be honest, I just liked France. They had a younger team, and they’ve got a bunch of good players around that young team. So I thought they were going to have a chance. When [2014 World Cup champion] Germany didn’t make it [out of the group stages], I thought, ‘France actually might win this for real.’ So it was crazy.”

As Moore demonstrated, he’s not a newbie or some bandwagon fan. He’s been following midfielder Paul Pogba for years, knew that forward Antoine Griezmann plays for Atletico Madrid in La Liga, and became a fan of a skinny but swift 17-year-old playing for AS Monaco FC named Kylian Mbappé.

“I was like, ‘This dude, I don’t know who he is, but he’s fast,’ ” Moore recalled. “Then when I learned that he was from France, I was like, ‘That’s awesome.’”

Moore said his favorite video game to play is the FIFA soccer video game and ranked soccer as his second favorite sport behind football.

“Watching them do what they do just with their feet is incredible,” he said. “They have hands on their feet. I like to watch stuff that I can’t do as well as others.”

