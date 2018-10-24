Ravens will face Chargers in Week 16 on Saturday night

The Ravens will face the host Los Angeles Chargers in a Saturday night game in Week 16, the NFL announced Wednesday.

The league flexed the NFL Network game, whose date that weekend had not been set, to the Dec. 22 prime-time slot over three others. Kickoff at StubHub Center is at 8:20 p.m.

The Chargers are 5-2 this season and have won four straight. They're a game behind the Kansas Chiefs in the AFC West. The Chargers last hosted the Ravens in 2012, when they played in San Diego, a 16-13 Ravens win in overtime highlighted by running back Ray Rice’s improbable fourth-and-29 conversion.

