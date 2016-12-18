The Ravens' win...by the numbers

The Ravens needed a stop on a 2-point conversion to secure the win Sunday. Here are five notable stats from an eventful game.

5 — Games this year in which Mike Wallace had had a reception of 50 yards or more. That leads the league.

7 — Steve Smith Sr.'s place in career receiving yards after he passed former Indianapolis Colt Marvin Harrison. Smith now has 14,618.

13:16 — The Eagles' advantage in time of possession. The Ravens entered Sunday having led opponents by more than two minutes per game.

30 — Passing attempts by the Ravens, a season low.

169 — Rushing yards allowed by the Ravens. It's the most they've allowed in a game all season.