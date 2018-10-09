Ravens snap count analysis from Sunday's loss to Browns: Buck Allen getting more touches

Who's getting more playing time for the Ravens? Here are some key takeaways from the snap counts in Sunday's 12-9 overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Ravens’ offensive snaps vs. Browns

Matt Skura, C - 87

Alex Lewis, G - 87

Marshal Yanda, G - 87

James Hurst, T - 87

Ronnie Stanley, T - 87

Joe Flacco, QB - 87

Michael Crabtree, WR - 72

Willie Snead IV, WR - 67

John Brown, WR - 59

Buck Allen, RB - 50

Nick Boyle, TE - 39

Mark Andrews, TE - 33

Maxx Williams, TE - 27

Alex Collins, RB - 27

Chris Moore, WR - 23

Hayden Hurst, TE - 21

De’Lance Turner, RB - 5

Lamar Jackson, QB - 5

Patrick Ricard, FB - 5

Orlando Brown Jr., T - 2

Takeaways

» The most interesting thing here was Allen playing 50 snaps compared with 27 for Collins. Some of that was surely because of the pass-heavy game plan, and Collins also looked banged up at points, though the Ravens didn’t announce any injury to him during the game. This will be a trend to monitor, because Collins is still more productive than Allen as a pure runner.

» Hayden Hurst played about as much as expected after missing the first four weeks with a fractured foot. Flacco targeted him only twice, but the first-round draft pick will likely take playing time from veteran Maxx Williams as he rounds into form.

» The Ravens used Jackson less than they had the previous week in Pittsburgh, but the size of his role will likely fluctuate all season.

» The offensive line remains locked in place, though perhaps Orlando Brown Jr. could be a candidate for more playing time as the Ravens look to improve the efficiency of their running game.

Ravens’ defensive snaps vs. Browns

Eric Weddle, FS - 80

C.J. Mosley, ILB - 80

Tony Jefferson, SS - 78

Brandon Carr, CB - 72

Terrell Suggs, OLB - 66

Za’Darius Smith, OLB - 63

Marlon Humphrey, CB - 58

Tavon Young, CB - 57

Matthew Judon, OLB - 53

Brent Urban, DE - 39

Willie Henry, DT - 39

Brandon Williams, DT - 38

Anthony Levine Sr., SS - 35

Jimmy Smith, CB - 35

Kenny Young, ILB - 20

Chris Wormley, NT - 18

Patrick Onwuasor, ILB 16

Tyus Bowser, OLB - 13

Patrick Ricard, DT - 11

Chuck Clark, FS - 9

Takeaways

» As expected, the Ravens eased Jimmy Smith into the cornerback rotation after he returned from a four-game suspension, though it was mildly surprising that he took snaps from Humphrey more than Carr.

» Za’Darius Smith’s playing time was seemingly unaffected by the hamstring injury that bothered him during the week. Bowser seemed in line for more playing time with Tim Williams inactive, but he didn’t make any impact. Instead, Suggs played 20 more snaps than he has in any other game this season, a trend the Ravens would probably like to reverse as they try to keep their veteran pass rusher fresh for 16 games.

» Kenny Young has edged ahead of Onwuasor, but it’s striking how often the Ravens played with neither of them on the field.

» Henry stepped right back into a prominent role upon his return from hernia surgery, even though coach John Harbaugh seemed uncertain he would play as of Friday. If Pierce is sidelined for multiple weeks with a foot injury, the Ravens will need Henry to play at least this many snaps.

The Ravens lost to the Browns 12-9 in overtime in Cleveland.

