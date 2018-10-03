Ravens are field-goal favorites vs. Browns in Week 5 road test

The Ravens are field-goal favorites over the host Cleveland Browns ahead of their Week 5 matchup, according to most Las Vegas betting lines.

The spread opened closer to a pick ’em but has since widened to three points, as of Tuesday night.

The Ravens were slight favorites in their first road game and bigger underdogs in their second, but didn’t fulfill either expectation, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 before handling the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. The margin of victory in both games was double digits.

Cleveland ended its 17-game losing streak in its season opener with a tie against the Steelers, then its 19-game winless streak with a Baker Mayfield-led comeback win against the New York Jets on Sept. 20. Every Browns game this season has been decided by four or fewer points.

But Cleveland last beat the Ravens in October 2015. Overall, the Ravens have won five straight and 18 of the past 20 meetings, a period that dates to John Harbaugh’s first season in Baltimore as coach.

The over-under for the game is 47 points.

