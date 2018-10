0 Second-half touchdowns allowed by the Ravens this season.

3 Losses by coach John Harbaugh and QB Joe Flacco in 21 games against the Browns.

3 Penalties called on the Ravens, compared with 10 on the Browns.

13 NFL-high consecutive games the Ravens had scored 20 or more points until Sunday.

19 Career regular-season sacks for OLB Terrell Suggs vs. Cleveland, the most he has against any team.

36 Browns’ winless streak on Sundays before beating the Ravens.