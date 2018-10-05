John Harbaugh expects Ravens CB Jimmy Smith to return Sunday, and play well

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Friday that he expects cornerback Jimmy Smith to play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Smith returned Monday from a four-game NFL suspension for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy. The cornerback, who practiced all week, still must be added to the team’s 53-man roster, meaning the Ravens must make a corresponding move by Saturday afternoon.

“He did well,” Harbaugh said. “He looked good. Yeah, he obviously did a really good job of staying in shape. Worked hard over the period of time that he was away — that was good to see. He's getting in football shape. ... That's part of it. You've got to play the game to play the game.”

Smith last played Dec. 3, 2017, a Week 13 win over the Detroit Lions in which he tore his Achilles tendon. Smith later was suspended the Ravens’ final four games for a performance-enhancing-drug violation, which he served while on injured reserve.

He said Thursday that while he sat out the Ravens’ first four games this season for what the NFL deemed “threatening and emotionally abusive behaviors” toward a former girlfriend, he worked out in Dallas and got his personal life in order.

“I'm feeling good about where he's at and anticipate him playing on Sunday and playing well,” Harbaugh said.

CAPTION Ravens wide receiver Michael Crabtree talks about the first quarter of the season, rivalries, and Justin Tucker. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Ravens wide receiver Michael Crabtree talks about the first quarter of the season, rivalries, and Justin Tucker. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco talks about the team's start and playing the Cleveland Browns. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco talks about the team's start and playing the Cleveland Browns. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video)

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer