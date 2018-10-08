Five Things We Learned from the Ravens' 12-9 overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns

Michael Crabtree’s hands are now part of the narrative.

Four weeks before he became the scapegoat of the Ravens’ loss Sunday to the Cleveland Browns, Crabtree was the focus of one of the more interesting scenes of the “Ravens Wired” recap of the team’s season-opening blowout of the Buffalo Bills.

In that rain-soaked game, Crabtree dropped a pair of passes from quarterback Joe Flacco in the first half. Sideline cameras and microphones captured the wide receiver’s penitence.

"I got you, fam. My bad,” he told Flacco on the sideline. “Don't get mad at me, bro.”

“I'm not,” Flacco said. “Don't worry.”

“You know we got to keep playing,” Crabtree said.

Amid all the self-glorifying footage from the 47-3 win that could have been featured, the Ravens-produced program included Crabtree’s remorseful remarks because they fit neatly into a dramatic arc: Player struggles. Player apologizes, promises to make amends. Player delivers with highlight-reel play — in Crabtree’s case, a toe-tapping, 12-yard touchdown catch just before the end of the first half.

Even then, he refused to allow himself much joy. “No, listen, I dropped those passes in the beginning,” he told third-string quarterback Robert Griffin III afterward. “I can't even celebrate no more.”

After Sunday’s game, a 12-9 overtime defeat in Cleveland that, unlike that Bills romp, likely did hinge on Crabtree’s firm grasp of a Flacco pass, the Ravens find themselves in the awkward, impossible position of having to scrutinize what were once considered one of the sport’s surest hands.

It’s hard to say which conversation of the past three years would have once been considered more unlikely: How big, really, are a certain U.S. president’s hands? And how good, really, are Michael Crabtree’s hands? As a refresher, here are a few highlights from the former Texas Tech star’s predraft breakdowns.

NFL.com: “Excellent hands; snatches the ball from the air within or outside his body. Secures the ball quickly in his strong hands after the catch.” WalterFootball.com: “Does not drop easy passes. ... Circus catch ability." Sporting News: “Hands: Are excellent. Caught more than 94 percent of passes thrown his way. Plucks passes that are way off-target.”

And now Crabtree is saying he has to “get back into the lab” to focus on his focus. Now the Ravens’ most ballyhooed wide receiver signing of the offseason is pledging to get back to basics on a problem that has long bothered him. Now it’s fair to wonder whether Flacco will continue to trust Crabtree.

The Ravens quarterback has played with enough wide receivers in Baltimore to know not to get mad at them. But that doesn’t mean he and the coaches have to keep throwing to them, either.

Baker Mayfield isn’t going anywhere, and neither are the Browns.

After the Browns’ first AFC North win since October 2015, a winless streak that stretched to 18 games, Ravens safety Eric Weddle sought out the Cleveland rookie who’s unlikely to preside over such a period of futility. When he found Baker Mayfield on the field, he gave him kudos.

"I'm a fan of the game, and I respect good players, and he did a good job," Weddle said. "He made some throws that were really good, and he made some others that were really bad that we could have capitalized on. But with the game on the line, he made a great throw and the guy made a great catch-and-run. As good as our defense played, they made one more play than us."

Mayfield was 25-for-43 for 342 yards, all career-high figures for the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, along with an interception and a touchdown. On the other sideline was Flacco, who finished 29-for-56 for 298 yards, an interception and a boatload of check-downs. His 5.3 yards per pass attempt were a season low.

But for as much as Mayfield flashed during the game’s decisive play — seriously, how did he deliver a 20-yards-in-the-air, on-the-money overtime strike to receiver Derrick Willies while backing up on third-and-8 in overtime and Terrell Suggs bearing down on him and Brandon Carr in coverage? — the win was perhaps as remarkable for the fact that the Browns won without Mayfield at his best.

They’d needed all of his magic in his off-the-bench debut against the New York Jets, a 21-17 win in Week 3 that marked the end of Cleveland’s 19-game winless streak. On Sunday, Mayfield, 23, got a lot of help from his friends, some even younger than him.

Tight end David Njoku, 22, a first-round pick last season, had a season-high six catches for 69 yards. Defensive end Myles Garrett, 22, the Browns’ No. 1 overall pick a year ago, was mostly held in check but still kept pace with the NFL’s sack leaders by adding a half-sack. Cornerback Denzel Ward, 21, taken three slots after Mayfield, recorded his third interception of the season against a lethal Ravens red-zone offense. Top receiver Jarvis Landry is 25. Safety Jabrill Peppers is 23. Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi is 24.

And the Ravens will be seeing them all two times a year for the foreseeable future. Ravens fans used to look forward to those days. That era might be over.

The Ravens offense is fighting through something right now.

It should worry coach John Harbaugh that the Ravens got nowhere close to extending their NFL-best 13-game streak of scoring at least 20 points. It should worry him more that the team has not scored a touchdown since the first quarter of its Week 4 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Since going up 14-0 at Heinz Field, the Ravens have had 24 drives, not including a salt-the-game-away possession against Pittsburgh. In that span, they have kicked four field goals, had one blocked, punted 12 times and not scored a single touchdown. Only the Ravens’ first Super Bowl-winning team could hack it in the NFL with such offensive stagnancy.

The Ravens lost to the Browns 12-9 in overtime in Cleveland.

“It was tough,” Flacco said Sunday, a week after he worried about the state of the offense. “We just weren’t able to keep and sustain it for anything significant. We had our chances. In these kind of games when you have little chances, you have to be able to take advantage of them. The couple that we had, we probably just didn’t execute well.”