Ravens' Don Martindale: Browns' Baker Mayfield is 'this generation's Brett Favre, John Elway'

Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale has seen enough of Baker Mayfield to be impressed.

But the Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback and No. 1 overall draft pick probably didn’t expect the praise he got Thursday.

“I've already told the defense this: I think Baker Mayfield's this generation's Brett Favre, John Elway, if you will,” he said. “I mean, this guy knows where he wants to go with the ball, and he's very accurate. He has a quick release and he's really playing well.

“I think that he's done a nice job filling in, and it seems like they have more rhythm with him as a rookie every play that he's in there.”

In two games, including just one start, Mayfield is 38-for-64 for 496 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. But it’s his self-belief that has perhaps most impressed Martindale ahead of the Ravens’ game Sunday in Cleveland.

“The kid's confidence — and 'swag,' if you will, nowadays — when he comes out there, he thinks he's standing on top of a mountain, and he's making plays to show that he's standing on top of a mountain,” he said. “He can throw the ball in tight windows, and he's not afraid to do it. So that's the biggest thing that I see on the kid.”

Told of Martindale’s comments later Thursday, Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley was, to say the least, amused.

"He's carving a bust?" Haley asked.

