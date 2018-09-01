Did performance in Ravens' preseason finale help Bronson Kaufusi as cutdown day arrives?

Bronson Kaufusi survived the Ravens’ first wave of cuts Friday as they released 10 players and placed four more on injured reserve. But whether the defensive end will avoid being one of the 18 remaining players who must be cut by 4 p.m. on Saturday to get down to the 53-man active roster is another matter.

If you believe the 27-year-old Kaufusi, he has not considered whether his career will continue with the only NFL team he has known after the Ravens selected him in the third round in 2016.

“I really haven’t thought about it,” he said after Thursday night’s 30-20 win over the Washington Redskins. “For me, the main thing is to just go out there and make plays. I am just going to let the chips fall where they may. Every time you go out on the field it’s a blessing and an honor, and I love just going out there and doing what I’ve been doing since I was a little kid. It’s an honor. I just want to go out and do the best.”

The 6-foot-6, 275-pound Kaufusi enjoyed his best showing of the preseason when he sacked Washington quarterback Kevin Hogan twice in the first half, joining outside linebacker Kamalei Correa – who was traded to the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday – as the only Ravens players to get multiple sacks in the same game in the preseason. Kaufusi also tied rookie inside linebacker Chris Board for the team lead in tackles with 10 and nose tackle Chris Wormley for the team high in quarterback hurries with three.

In training camp, Kaufusi has been employed as more of a stand-up rusher off the edge, which appears to suit his game. He was appreciative of the coaches’ decision to adjust his role.

“That’s one of the things I love about being here,” he said. “The coaches are trusting me and putting me in a position to make plays, and I feel I’ve really done well this summer.”

CAPTION "I couldn't feel my fingers at first, so I went to the sideline and waited until I got motion back in my arm," said Ravens cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste after he injured his arm in the game against the Redskins. (Kevin Richardson) "I couldn't feel my fingers at first, so I went to the sideline and waited until I got motion back in my arm," said Ravens cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste after he injured his arm in the game against the Redskins. (Kevin Richardson) CAPTION "I think we're 13-0 in the last 13 - we've won them all - in the preseason," said John Harbaugh when asked about winning every game (5-0) this preseason. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) "I think we're 13-0 in the last 13 - we've won them all - in the preseason," said John Harbaugh when asked about winning every game (5-0) this preseason. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

One play that caught coach John Harbaugh’s attention was when Kaufusi followed Washington rookie wide receiver Darvin Kidsy on a crossing route and tackled him for only a 3-yard gain in the fourth quarter.

“To me, he’s a 4-3 defensive end in real life,” Harbaugh said. “That’s probably what he’s meant to be. We play that package, so he could have a role with us.”

A logjam of talent along the defensive line and pressing needs at inside linebacker and cornerback might factor in any decision regarding Kaufusi, who had just five tackles in three games last season and was a healthy scratch in the final nine games. But Kaufusi said he is growing more satisfied with where he is in his development.

“I am just much more comfortable right now,” he said. “I feel like I can play in any defense. Being versatile is huge for me, and that’s what I want to show them.”

Ravens play against Redskins in a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam, Ulysses Muñoz, Denise Sanders) (Kenneth K. Lam, Ulysses Muñoz, Denise Sanders)

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun