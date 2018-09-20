Staff picks for Sunday's Ravens-Broncos game at M&T Bank Stadium

Jen Badie

Ravens 27, Broncos 17

The Ravens will have to run the ball more and the offensive line will need to do a better job protecting Joe Flacco, since they’re facing a defense led by one of the best pass rushers in Von Miller. Even though Case Keenum has led game-winning drives in the fourth quarter of both of the Broncos' games, he has struggled (4 INTs along with 4 TDs). And Denver has only won once overall at M&T.

Edward Lee

Ravens 26, Broncos 17

The Broncos are Bengals Lite, and we all saw what Cincinnati did on Thursday night. But I’m banking on the Ravens taking out some misplaced aggression at home and avoiding what would be a damaging loss on a day honoring Ray Lewis.

Mike Preston

Ravens 20, Broncos 17

The Ravens defense will rebound with a strong showing after a poor performance in Cincinnati. The Ravens will shut down Denver's running game and make them one-dimensional on offense. The Broncos pass defense is suspect and quarterback Joe Flacco should be able to make some plays if he gets rid of the ball quickly.

CAPTION Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston talks about the Ravens' 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston talks about the Ravens' 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh talks about preparing for Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh talks about preparing for Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

Peter Schmuck

Ravens 26, Broncos 20

The Ravens defense should be able to keep the Broncos from running away from them like the Bengals did last Thursday. The big question is which Ravens offense will show up after the terrific showing against the woeful Buffalo Bills and the spotty performance in Week 2. I'm betting Joe Flacco and Co. are much more efficient and get the job done this time.

Jonas Shaffer

Broncos 17, Ravens 14

The Ravens' Week 2 loss showed how important protecting Joe Flacco is. Enter Von Miller and Bradley Chubb. The Ravens should be able to limit Broncos rookie sensation Phillip Lindsay on the ground, but they'll be severely handicapped if Flacco's under constant duress.

Childs Walker

Ravens 27, Broncos 20

The Ravens will need to do a better job blocking Von Miller than they did Geno Atkins. But the Broncos don’t have as many weapons on the other side of the ball, and the Ravens will do enough to control the game at home.