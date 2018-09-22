Ravens waive returner Janarion Grant, promote Tim White and add cornerback

The Ravens addressed their depth at cornerback and inconsistency at returner Saturday with a series of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

The team waived Janarion Grant, who had muffed two punts in the first two games, and signed fellow wide receiver-returner Tim White off its practice squad. White lost out on the Ravens’ preseason battle to handle kickoff and punt return duties.

The Ravens also parted ways with offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, leaving them with just seven players up front. The team hopes left tackle Ronnie Stanley (elbow), who left a Week 2 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter, will be close to full strength against a fearsome Broncos pass rush led by Von Miller.

Waiving Eluemunor allowed the Ravens to promote cornerback Robertson Daniel from the practice squad. Their secondary depth had been thinned Friday when reserve Anthony Averett was ruled out of Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury, leaving them with just four active cornerbacks.

The defense also is missing top cornerback Jimmy Smith, who’s serving the third game of his four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy, and Maurice Canady, who this week was placed on injured reserve.

