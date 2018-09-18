Ravens are five-point favorites at home vs. undefeated Broncos

The Ravens are five-point favorites over the visiting Denver Broncos ahead of their game Sunday, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.

Both teams were favored in their first two games this season, but the Broncos are the NFL’s only 2-0 team that hasn’t covered the spread yet. Denver capped a double-digit second-half comeback Sunday with a 36-yard field goal with just six seconds left in a 20-19 home win over the Oakland Raiders.

The circumstances of the Week 3 game seem to favor bets on neither team, according to CBS Sports. The Broncos are 2-7 against the spread in their past nine games as a road underdog and 1-9 overall in their past 10 games away from Denver.

The Ravens (1-1), meanwhile, have won 11 of their past 18 games in which they've been favored by five or more points, but have covered the spread in just a third of them.

Denver has won three of its past four meetings with the Ravens, the lone exception being the "Mile High Miracle" in January 2013. Overall, the Ravens are 5-6 against the Broncos in the regular season and 2-0 in the postseason.

The over-under for the game is 43 points.

