Ravens middle linebacker C.J. Mosley’s status for Sunday uncertain

C.J. Mosley’s availability for the Ravens’ home game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday appears to be in jeopardy after the middle linebacker sat out Friday’s practice.

Although the three-time Pro Bowler was limited in Thursday’s session and earned a questionable tag in the team’s final injury report of the week, he did not practice Wednesday or Friday because of a bone bruise in his left knee that is expected to sideline him for some time.

Coach John Harbaugh did not shed much light on the subject when asked what he learned about Mosley’s status from Thursday’s practice. “The injury report’s coming out,” he said. “It’s a creative way to ask the question though. I appreciate it.”

Nose tackle Michael Pierce missed his third consecutive practice because of a foot ailment, but is also listed as questionable.

Outside linebacker Matthew Judon (hamstring) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (right elbow) were upgraded from limited to full participation on Friday and are considered questionable.

Defensive tackle Willie Henry (hernia surgery) and a pair of rookies in cornerback Anthony Averett (hamstring) and tight end Hayden Hurst (stress fracture in foot) were ruled out. Running back Alex Collins (illness) and outside linebacker Tim Williams (illness) practiced fully on Friday and were removed from the injury report.

The Broncos listed two starters in inside linebacker Brandon Marshall (knee) and right tackle Jared Veldheer (concussion) as questionable after they practiced on Friday for the first time on a limited basis. Three other starters in quarterback Case Keenum (knee), nose tackle Domata Peko (not injury related) and cornerback Bradley Roby (wrist) participated fully Friday and were removed from the injury report.

