Ravens' C.J. Mosley, Michael Pierce inactive vs. Broncos; Ronnie Stanley will play

Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley and defensive tackle Michael Pierce are among the team’s seven inactive players for its game Sunday against the Denver Broncos, robbing the defense of two of its top performers.

Mosley, the team’s defensive leader, was limited in practice Thursday and sat out practice Friday and was considered questionable heading into the game. The Ravens re-signed veteran linebacker Albert McClellan after Mosley suffered a bone bruise on his knee early in the team’s Week 2 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and rookie Kenny Young has impressed.

But replacing Mosley, who last missed a game in 2016, will be difficult. Eli Manning, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Geno Smith combined for a passer rating of 105.8 as the New York Giants and New York Jets combined for 51 points in back-to-back wins against the Ravens two years ago.

Pierce did not partake in practice this week, limited by a foot injury. With the team’s top defensive lineman throughout the preseason and its first two games out, defensive tackles Chris Wormley and Patrick Ricard will take on added workloads against the Broncos’ dangerous rushing attack.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, perhaps the centerpiece of the Ravens’ pass-protection efforts against Denver’s Von Miller and Bradley Chubb, is active. The former first-round pick was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday before moving to full participation Friday, though he wore a brace on his right elbow throughout the week. He left the Ravens’ loss in Cincinnati late in the game.

Also active is Tim White, who was promoted from the practice squad Saturday with the release of starting returner and fellow receiver Janarion Grant. The two battled for the starting kickoff and punt return jobs through the preseason.

Quarterback Robert Griffin III is inactive for the third time in as many games this season. As Joe Flacco’s backup, rookie Lamar Jackson has been used in several two-quarterback plays to varying success.

Rookie cornerback Anthony Averett will miss his first game of the season with a hamstring injury. In his place, the Ravens moved practice squad cornerback Robertson Daniel to the active roster.

Tight end Hayden Hurst (foot) and defensive tackle Willie Henry (abdomen), who have not played or practiced since injuries late in the preseason, are also inactive.

Rookie wide receiver Jordan Lasley will have to wait at least another week for his NFL debut, while rookie defensive end Zach Sieler will make his Sunday.

Quarterback Kevin Hogan, cornerback Adam Jones, safety Dymonte Thomas, linebacker Alexander Johnson, defensive end DeMarcus Walker, offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson and guard Sam Jones are inactive for the Broncos.

CAPTION M&T Bank Stadium Executive Chef Dan Doyle walks Sun reporters Brittany Britto and Sarah Meehan through some of his new dishes unveiled this season-- a cheesesteak gyro and chesapeake tacos. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) M&T Bank Stadium Executive Chef Dan Doyle walks Sun reporters Brittany Britto and Sarah Meehan through some of his new dishes unveiled this season-- a cheesesteak gyro and chesapeake tacos. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston talks about the Ravens' 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston talks about the Ravens' 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video)

Browse photos of 2018 Ravens training camp and preseason practices.

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer