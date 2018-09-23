Ravens overcome shaky start to beat Broncos, 27-14, and move into tie for first place in AFC North

Ninety minutes before kickoff Sunday, the Ravens announced the news they had partly expected but hoped would never come. Linebacker C.J. Mosley was out. Defensive tackle Michael Pierce was out. A defense that had been shredded through much of its first loss of the season was missing two of its top players, not to mention the already suspended Jimmy Smith at cornerback.

Not even two minutes after kickoff Sunday, the Ravens were down a touchdown. That, they hadn’t expected. An offense that had come alive late in that Week 2 setback against the Cincinnati Bengals had stalled out, and the team’s normally reliable special teams had been put on a highlight reel.

And yet, as the clock ticked down at M&T Bank Stadium, over three hours after kickoff Sunday, the Ravens were breathing easy. The result they’d expected, and needed, was theirs. A nightmarish beginning was only the prelude to a comfortable end, a 27-14 win over the Denver Broncos (2-1) in their grasp, their sights set on a crucial Week 4 showdown next Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Quarterback Joe Flacco finished 25-for-40 for 277 yards and a touchdown, spreading the wealth to three receivers who finished with at least 50 yards (John Brown, Michael Crabtree and Mark Andrews), and the defense held the potent Denver offense to 293 total yards in less-than-ideal conditions. It was not as comfortable a rain-game win as the Ravens’ season-opening blowout of the Buffalo Bills, but it was a comforting balm nonetheless

“Talk about a resilient group,” safety Eric Weddle said after the win, which, with the Cincinnati Bengals’ loss, moved the Ravens (2-1) into a tie for first place in the AFC North. “We started bad. Bad, bad, bad. … I am sure [on] the outside looking in, we were like, ‘Uh oh, the same old Ravens,’ right? It ain’t the same Ravens. I am telling you that right now.”

The Broncos came into Baltimore with two wins but not the profile of a dominant team. Victories over the Seattle Seahawks and then the Oakland Raiders had required fourth-quarter comebacks. So in one sense Sunday, they had the Ravens right where they wanted them: leading 27-14 at the end of the third quarter.

The Ravens refused to play the part of suckers. At the end of Denver’s first impressive drive of the second half, quarterback Case Keenum was chasing an interception he’d just thrown. He was fortunate to have Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor’s 89-yard pick-six early in the fourth quarter called back because of a questionable illegal-blocking penalty on Onwuasor’s lead blocker, linebacker Matthew Judon, but that was seemingly the extent of his good fortune all game long.

On a gotta-have-it fourth-down throw with three minutes left deep in Ravens territory, he threw an incomplete pass to tight end Jake Butt. Keenum finished the game with 192 yards, 83.5 below his season average, and an interception. If Keenum had expected to leave the game marveling anew at his teammates’ pass rush, he was in for a surprise. The Ravens drew holding call after holding call and finished with three sacks and nine quarterback hits overall, led by outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (1½ sacks and a tackle for loss).

The Broncos, meanwhile, had just two sacks and three QB hits. All-everything outside linebacker Von Miller had two tackles, held in check by left tackle Ronnie Stanley, wearing an elbow brace, and a much-improved line.

The second half lacked much of the first half’s pyrotechnics. After a 24-point first quarter, the third quarter had just one score. Even that Ravens touchdown drive was more methodical than anything: a 14-play, 82-yard slog highlighted a 29-yard seam pass to tight end Mark Andrews and finished off three plays later with a 1-yard run by Buck Allen.

Coach John Harbaugh was all smiles afterward on his 56th birthday, but he could not have scripted a worse start. The offense’s first play from scrimmage went for 3 yards. Everything afterward seemed to go in reverse. On Flacco’s first drop-back, Broncos rookie outside linebacker Bradley Chubb shed Stanley like a water-logged sweater for an easy sack.

Two plays later, Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser whiffed on a block of Denver’s Joseph Jones, who had a clear path to Sam Koch. For only the fifth time in his career, the Ravens punter had a punt blocked. The Broncos recovered the ball at the Ravens’ 6-yard line, and running back Royce Freeman all but jogged into the end zone on their first play.

The game had all the early makings of a one-sided laugher. It never got close to that. Helped by a pair of 15-yard penalties on Denver, the Ravens responded with a 48-yard drive to tie the game, running back Alex Collins (18 carries for 68 yards, both season highs) following tight end Maxx Williams into the end zone as comfortably as Freeman had gotten there minutes earlier.