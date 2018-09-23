Ravens' 27-14 win over the Broncos by the numbers

Key numbers from the Ravens’ 27-14 win against the Denver Broncos in Week 3:
6 – Career games with at least two 50-plus-yard field goals for Ravens kicker Justin Tucker. With a pair of 52-yarders Sunday, Tucker broke a tie with the Minnesota Vikings’ Dan Bailey for the most such games in NFL history.
7 – Games in which a Ravens player has scored a rushing and receiving touchdown. With a 1-yard run and a 12-yard catch for a score Sunday, Buck Allen became the first player to accomplish that feat since Terrance West on Dec. 4, 2016, against the Miami Dolphins.
9 – Points surrendered by the Ravens in the second half this season, the fewest in the league. The Los Angeles Rams rank second with 10 points allowed in the final two quarters.
20 – Combined penalties in Sunday’s game, tied for the fifth most in a game this season.
59 – Receiving yards for Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, the most in a game by a rookie tight end in franchise history.