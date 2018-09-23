Ravens' 27-14 win over the Broncos by the numbers

Key numbers from the Ravens’ 27-14 win against the Denver Broncos in Week 3:

6 – Career games with at least two 50-plus-yard field goals for Ravens kicker Justin Tucker. With a pair of 52-yarders Sunday, Tucker broke a tie with the Minnesota Vikings’ Dan Bailey for the most such games in NFL history.

7 – Games in which a Ravens player has scored a rushing and receiving touchdown. With a 1-yard run and a 12-yard catch for a score Sunday, Buck Allen became the first player to accomplish that feat since Terrance West on Dec. 4, 2016, against the Miami Dolphins.

CAPTION "We tried to run the ball out there in the second half, and that's what we had to do, and that's exactly what we should have done," said Joe Flacco when asked about having an effective running game. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) "We tried to run the ball out there in the second half, and that's what we had to do, and that's exactly what we should have done," said Joe Flacco when asked about having an effective running game. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION "It's a good day when your offense is scoring points," said Terrell Suggs when asked about the big plays on offense. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) "It's a good day when your offense is scoring points," said Terrell Suggs when asked about the big plays on offense. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

9 – Points surrendered by the Ravens in the second half this season, the fewest in the league. The Los Angeles Rams rank second with 10 points allowed in the final two quarters.

20 – Combined penalties in Sunday’s game, tied for the fifth most in a game this season.

59 – Receiving yards for Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, the most in a game by a rookie tight end in franchise history.

