Ex-Ravens Dennis Pitta, Justin Forsett, Jarret Johnson will return to team's radio broadcast

Former Ravens Dennis Pitta, Justin Forsett and Jarret Johnson will return to the team’s on-air radio broadcast team this season, 98 Rock/WBAL NewsRadio 1090 announced Monday.

Along with Todd Heap, the trio joined veteran play-by-play announcer Gerry Sandusky in the booth for four games apiece last season. Pitta and Johnson will be back in the booth in 2018, while Forsett will serve as the sideline reporter for road games. 98 Rock’s Kirk McEwen will handle sideline duties at home games.

Longtime Ravens broadcaster Stan White, who served as a game analyst last season, will offer to a pre- and postgame role this season.

“This trio of former Ravens did an outstanding job from the broadcast booth last season,” Ravens senior vice president of corporate sales and business development Kevin Rochlitz said. “Their enthusiasm for the game and wealth of football knowledge was evident, and they complimented Gerry Sandusky exceptionally well. We look forward to hearing their insight again in what we believe will be an exciting year of Ravens football.”

kfominykh@baltsun.com

twitter.com/katfominykh