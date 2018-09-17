Former Ravens wide receiver Breshad Perriman reportedly signs with Redskins

Former Ravens wide receiver Breshad Perriman is getting another chance not far from his old home.

The Washington Redskins are signing the 2015 first-round draft pick, ESPN and other outlets reported Monday. After the fourth-year wideout failed to make the Ravens’ 53-man roster, he worked out for the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, New York Giants and Buffalo Bills before Monday’s tryout in Washington.

The oft-injured Perriman was on the Ravens’ roster bubble after a healthy and productive preseason, but team officials opted for rookie Jordan Lasley instead. Perriman finished his Ravens career with 43 catches for 576 yards and three touchdowns.

“You get a chance to get a fresh start, a healthy start,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said of Perriman after the team’s roster was finalized. “He had his best camp, because he was in camp and played well [and was] very productive in the games and in practice. I’m hopeful for him. I want to see him do well. You become friends with these guys, and I want to see them be successful.”

Washington’s depth chart should be accommodating. The Redskins already are missing two of the receivers who made their 53-man roster. Rookies Trey Quinn and Cam Sims are on injured reserve, Maurice Harris was inactive for Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and Paul Richardson has only just recovered from a shoulder injury.

