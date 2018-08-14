Ravens’ Brandon Williams named 2018 Wheatley Award winner

Brandon Williams’ bio in the Ravens media guide takes up four pages, and his work in the community with various charitable organizations occupies the last full page, which is the longest for any player.

The nose tackle’s devotion to helping others on Tuesday earned him the 2018 Tim Wheatley Award, an annual honor created by the Baltimore Sun Media Group to single out a local coach or athlete who contributes on and off the field.

The award is named after the Baltimore Sun sports editor from 2006 to 2009 who was killed in a car accident while driving his daughter, Sarah, to school on Oct. 5, 2009 and was a fervent believer in community service.

Wheatley’s children, David, Will and Sarah, and wife Beth presented the award to Williams after Tuesday’s practice at the team’s headquarters in Owings Mills.

“Sorry for your loss, but I’m so grateful that what you’ve taken out of that is this great award to kind of get people to help in the community and get people to bring Baltimore up and kind of be a light,” Williams said. “So I appreciate you guys for that.”

The 29-year-old Williams is an official spokesman and ambassador for the Maryland Food Bank, highlighting the organization’s programs aimed at reducing hunger and feeding the less fortunate. He also adopted the Westport Boys and Girls Club in 2016 and has annually hosted Thanksgiving meals, holiday parties and school supply giveaways.

Williams thanked the Ravens for impressing upon him the importance of being active in the community after the organization selected him in the third round of the 2013 draft. He encouraged others to make a difference in the lives of the people around them.

“Just to all those out there that want to get into something, just help,” he said. “It’s really easy. Just lend a helping hand. It’s not hard to just go out there and do some good out in the world and do some good in your community or [for] the next-door neighbor. Just lend a hand and the world will be a better place.”

Past winners from the Ravens were wide receivers Steve Smith Sr. and Torrey Smith and cornerback Domonique Foxworth. Past winners from the Orioles were outfielders Adam Jones and Nick Markakis, pitcher Darren O’Day and manager Buck Showalter, last year’s winner.

