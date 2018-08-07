With 160-game streak at stake, Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr welcomes battle for starting job

Brandon Carr is the proud owner of the NFL’s second-longest active streak of consecutive starts. Whether the Ravens cornerback will add to his 160-game run could depend on his ability to hold off teammate Marlon Humphrey.

Humphrey, the team’s first-round draft pick in 2017, rotated with Carr and Jimmy Smith frequently last season. Although Humphrey is listed behind Carr on the Ravens’ unofficial depth chart, his potential has led some to wonder whether he should overtake Carr and start alongside Smith, who’s recovered well from surgery on his left Achilles tendon.

The 32-year-old Carr welcomes the competition from the 22-year-old Humphrey.

“I love it, man,” Carr said Sunday. “It allows me to elevate my game. It pushes me. Also, it just gives me someone to just smile at when I see him out there making plays, and to see the strides he made from last year to this year. … I love to start. I love to play football, but I like to win football games. I’m proud of the guys out there making plays, and I’m proud of myself for making plays as well. It’s just all about ‘Iron sharpens iron.’ Competition is great. It’s just going to breed a lot of greatness across the board.”

Carr is in the second year of a four-year deal worth $23.5 million overall. The contract included a $4 million signing bonus.

Carr trails only Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers in consecutive games started (192). It’s a mark that Carr said he treasures.

“I take pride in just being available each and every week,” he said. “I take pride in taking care of my body, trying to play through as many injuries — whether they’re big or small — as I can. But I’ve been blessed throughout my career just to kind of be lucky and stay out of the way, stay out the fray of everything and play through the injuries I have. But at this point in my career, I’m just enjoying the game of playing football. … But as far as just the streak and all, everything has to come to an end at some point. But my goal, my job, is to come out here and compete, battle for a starting job and to keep the streak alive as long as I can.”

