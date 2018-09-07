Staff picks for Sunday's Bills-Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium

Staff picks for Sunday’s game between the Ravens and Bills at M&T Bank Stadium:

Jonas Shaffer

Ravens 21, Bills 13

Undefeated preseasons don't count for much, but the Ravens went 5-0 for a reason. They're healthy and talented, and even with Jimmy Smith out, the secondary should be fine against Nathan Peterman.

Mike Preston

Ravens 21, Bills 17

The Ravens should be juiced for the home opener. I'd be more concerned if they were playing a team with more of a recent winning tradition like the New England Patriots or the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the Bills are nothing more than an average team looking to take the next step. Being at home gives the Ravens at least a three- to four-point advantage.

Childs Walker

Ravens 30, Bills 17

The Ravens know they have to control games like this to turn their playoff ambitions into reality. It’s hard to see them losing to a Nathan Peterman-led team at home.

Jen Badie

Ravens 27, Bills 17

The Ravens have an 8-2 record in their home openers under John Harbaugh. And with a healthy Joe Flacco and offensive line, a new set of receivers and the defense's first test without Jimmy Smith being against Nathan Peterman at quarterback, they should get off to a strong start and win this handily.

Peter Schmuck

Ravens 23, Bills 9

The Ravens will open the season in a run-first profile, so this will not be a 40-point rout. The first-string offense spent precious little time on the field as a unit during the preseason, so it'll take some time to get into rhythm. Look for Joe Flacco to throw for a couple of touchdowns and Justin Tucker to do what he does. The defense should do the rest.

Edward Lee

Ravens 27, Bills 13.

Nathan Peterman is probably long past the version that threw five interceptions in one half against the Los Angeles Chargers, but he is the kind of young, inexperienced quarterback that the Ravens defense tends to feast on.