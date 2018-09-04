Tickets still available: Culture & Cuisine on Sept. 5.
Sports Ravens

Ravens favored by a touchdown in season opener against Bills

Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

The Ravens are seven-point favorites over the visiting Buffalo Bills ahead of their season opener Sunday, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.

The spread opened at a field goal but has since widened to a touchdown as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Ravens have faced the Bills just seven times in franchise history, and only once in the past four years. Their last meeting was in a season opener, too, a 13-7 Ravens win in 2016 in which Joe Flacco outdueled former teammate Tyrod Taylor. Overall, the Ravens lead the series 4-3.

Buffalo was 4-1 against the spread in its final five games last season, while the Ravens were 2-5 against the spread in their final seven home games, according to OddsShark.

The over-under for the game is 40 ½ points.

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2018, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
91°