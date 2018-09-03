Bills to start Nathan Peterman at quarterback against Ravens ahead of rookie Josh Allen

There will be two first-round quarterbacks on the sidelines of the Ravens’ season opener Sunday.

The Buffalo Bills announced Monday that Nathan Peterman will start over No. 7 overall pick Josh Allen in Baltimore. A fifth-round pick last year, Peterman was 33-for-41 in the preseason with three touchdowns and an interception.

Peterman appeared in four games late last season for Buffalo, starting two. In his first appearance, he came on late in the fourth quarter and was 7-for-10 for a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints. But he never completed more than 50 percent of his passes in his three subsequent games, a stretch marred by a five-interception performance in the first half of a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Overall, he was 24-for-49 for 252 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions. He was sacked just once and had seven carries for 23 yards.

In naming Allen their backup quarterback, the Bills avoided testing a daunting history. The Ravens are 14-2 at home all time against rookie quarterbacks, though the Chicago Bears and Mitchell Trubisky won the last such meeting last season.

With the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, Cleveland Browns’ Baker Mayfield, Arizona Cardinals’ Josh Rosen and Bills’ Allen all expected to open the regular season as backups, the New York Jets’ Sam Darnold is the only first-round quarterback taken in the 2018 draft set to start in Week 1.

