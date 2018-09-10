Five Things We Learned from the Ravens' 47-3 win over the Buffalo Bills

This was not the Joe Flacco we saw in Week 1 of last season.

We’ve been saying so all summer and it proved out in a game that mattered — Flacco looks far healthier than he did last season, when he spent the first half recuperating from a back injury.

His 121.7 passer rating in the pouring rain told only part of the story Sunday. Flacco also evaded pressure and made throws on the move, playing like a young quarterback rather than the lumbering whipping boy of recent seasons.

He completed five of six passes for 80 yards on the first drive, including a deftly placed 29-yard completion to John Brown on which he rolled all the way to his right before throwing back to his left.

Flacco has tried not to get ahead of himself all summer, downplaying his good health and urging cautious optimism until the beginning of the real games. But it was obvious how much the quick start meant to him.

“I think the first drive that we had today was really important for us,” he said. “I think it showed a little bit of what everybody can do.”

Playing in unremittingly miserable weather, Flacco completed 25 of 34 passes for 236 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. His completion percentage would have been even better if not for a few drops of the rain-slicked football.

The Ravens dominated so thoroughly that he took most of the second half off, something we’ve rarely seen in Flacco’s 11 seasons.

The rest of the football world will remain skeptical until Flacco piles quality games on top of one another. That’s fair given his last three seasons of sub-par, injury-marred production.

It’s also important to remember that he got away with holding the ball and attempting some risky throws because the Buffalo defense made little headway against the Baltimore offensive line. That won’t always be the case against superior pass rushes.

But we’ve seen the Ravens passing offense look better for four months now, ever since offseason workouts began. It’s enough to say the improvement might be real.

The Ravens’ new wide receivers showed off the qualities that made them exciting acquisitions.

General manager Ozzie Newsome overhauled the receiving corps more aggressively than any other facet of the team in the offseason. He had little choice after a season of negligible production.

Newsome replaced Mike Wallace, Jeremy Maclin and Danny Woodhead (technically a running back but signed to be a possession receiver) with Michael Crabtree, John Brown and Willie Snead IV. All three came to Baltimore with plenty to prove after difficult seasons in 2017.

Though none of the new receivers produced an overwhelming statistical line against the Bills — Snead led the team with 49 receiving yards — all three delivered moments that illustrated their particular skills.

Snead consistently found space in the middle of the Buffalo defense and caught four passes on six targets.

Brown demonstrated the rapid chemistry he’s developed with Flacco on the first drive when he read the quarterback’s eyes and broke sharply away from coverage to make a 29-yard catch on second down and 25. That play, on which Brown exploited the Bills’ respect for him as a deep threat, saved a drive that established the tone for a dominant victory.

Crabtree got off to a poor start, dropping the first two passes thrown his way in slick conditions. But he’s a first-rate threat in the red zone. Even as his overall production plummeted last season for the Oakland Raiders, he caught eight touchdown passes. He showed why on the Ravens’ last drive of the first half, when he outfought his defender to catch a Flacco lob and deftly tapped his cleats in the corner of the end zone.

“You saw how special he is at holding people off and getting his feet down,” Flacco said.

Snead had a big grin on his face after the game as he described how four months of offseason work translated to the real thing.

“I think it even clicked during mini-camp and OTAs,” he said. “We just put that much time in. We definitely gelled together really well early.”

The Ravens’ defense remains a killer against bad quarterbacks.

Poor Nathan Peterman never had a chance at M&T Bank Stadium. His offensive line couldn’t prevent an assortment of Ravens from eating up the pocket, and his receivers couldn’t get away from a Jimmy Smith-less secondary.

Peterman finished with a remarkable 0.0 passer rating before rookie Josh Allen relieved him, and Allen didn’t do a lot better.

The Bills probably hoped to get star running back LeSean McCoy untracked early so Peterman wouldn’t face third-and-long after third-and-long. But the Ravens smothered McCoy as well, holding him to 22 yards on seven carries.

It was difficult to pick a defensive star of the game for the Ravens, because there were so many. Third-year cornerback Tavon Young made the first two sacks of the game, demonstrating his potency as a playmaker from the slot. Fellow corners Brandon Carr and Marlon Humphrey dominated Buffalo’s receivers one-on-one. Linebackers Za’Darius Smith, Tim Williams and Terrell Suggs all recorded sacks.

It was all-points domination, reminiscent of the games early last season when the Ravens’ defense carried them with interceptions and sacks.

But we should not overreact. The Ravens have a balanced defense with good players at all three levels. When they face an opponent with few dynamic skill players, they swarm. But when they face the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, with A.J. Green at receiver and competent veteran Andy Dalton at quarterback, their advantages will be reduced.