Ravens-Bills by the numbers

Key numbers from the Ravens’ 47-3 win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1:

3 – Touchdown passes for Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco. The 11-year veteran had not thrown that many since Dec. 4, 2016, when he finished with four in a 38-6 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

3 & 3 – Passing and receiving touchdowns, respectively, enjoyed by the Ravens offense, which had achieved that feat only once before. The 2012 squad scored three times each through the air and on the ground in a 55-20 victory over the Oakland Raiders on Nov. 11.

CAPTION "I think the conditions didn't end up being too bad," said Joe Flacco after the Ravens 47-3 win over the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) "I think the conditions didn't end up being too bad," said Joe Flacco after the Ravens 47-3 win over the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION 'I really thought a lot of different guys make key plays for us,' said Ravens coach John Harbaugh after the 47-3 win over the Buffalo Bills. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) 'I really thought a lot of different guys make key plays for us,' said Ravens coach John Harbaugh after the 47-3 win over the Buffalo Bills. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

47 – Points scored by the Ravens, the most in a season opener in franchise history. The previous high was 44 in a 31-point victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 10, 2012.

70 – Passing yards mustered by Buffalo, the fourth fewest ever against the Ravens. The yardage marked the lowest allowed by the Ravens since they gave up 60 to the New York Jets in a 10-9 win Sept. 13, 2010.

126.5 – Career sacks for Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs after taking down Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman in the second quarter. The 16-year veteran passed former Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney and tied former Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Derrick Thomas for 16th in NFL history.

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun