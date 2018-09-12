Staff picks for Thursday's Ravens-Bengals game in Cincinnati

Jen Badie

Bengals 24, Ravens 23

The Ravens are going into Cincinnati relatively healthy and rested, since they got to sit many starters at the end of Sunday's blowout. But Marvin Lewis has pretty much had the Ravens' number since he moved to Cincinnati — the Bengals have an 11-4 home record against the Ravens under him. And the Ravens will be facing a tougher offense than they did Sunday with the Bengals led by Andy Dalton, A.J. Green and Tyler Eifert.

Edward Lee

Bengals 24, Ravens 20

Cincinnati is one of the few opponents that owns a winning record (11-9) against the Ravens under coach John Harbaugh. And the Bengals aren’t trotting out quarterback Nathan Peterman. Wide receiver A.J. Green, quarterback Andy Dalton and running back Joe Mixon will create enough offense to tag the Ravens with their first loss of the season.

Mike Preston

Ravens 17, Bengals 14

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco has played well throughout the preseason and in the season opener, but he struggles against Cincinnati. Regardless, the Ravens made more improvement during the offseason than the Bengals. Cincinnati will be playing in its home opener, but I’m staying on the Ravens’ train until they lose.

Peter Schmuck

Ravens 23, Bengals 20

Justin Tucker wins this game for the Ravens, who will not have a free hand on offense like they did against the woeful Bills. This will be a telling test for Joe Flacco and the new receiving crew.

Jonas Shaffer

Ravens 20, Bengals 17

The Bengals have dominated this series at home over the years, but the Ravens impressed in all three phases of the game in their Week 1 rout. With both Cincinnati's Vontaze Burfict and the Ravens' Jimmy Smith suspended, the visitors' defensive depth should win out.

Childs Walker

Ravens 23, Bengals 20

The Ravens were a better all-around team in 2017, despite the season-ending heartbreak the Bengals handed them. Aided by a resurgent passing offense, they’ll gain a little revenge along with an important road victory.