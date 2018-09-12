Scouting report for the Ravens-Bengals game Thursday night in Cincinnati

RAVENS PASSING GAME: Quarterback Joe Flacco played one of his best games in recent memory in Week 1, posting a 121.7 passer rating and throwing three touchdown passes — one to each of his new wide receivers — in little more than a half of action. His performance, coming off an excellent training camp, raised hopes that the passing offense won’t be the albatross it was in 2017.

BENGALS PASSING GAME: Cincinnati quarterback Andy Dalton also played well in Week 1 after a disappointing 2017. He completed 21 of 28 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Dalton has plenty of dangerous targets, from perennial Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green to tight end Tyler Eifert to running back Joe Mixon. Speedy former first-round draft pick John Ross is healthy after a rookie season lost to injury.

EDGE: Bengals

RAVENS RUNNING GAME: This was one of the few areas where the Ravens did not excel in their season-opening rout. Starting running back Alex Collins carried just seven times for 13 yards and lost a fumble, reviving concerns about his past difficulties with ball security. Kenneth Dixon suffered a knee injury late in the game after serving as the team’s workhorse in the second half. His availability against the Bengals is in question.

BENGALS RUNNING GAME: Mixon played like a rising star against the Colts, catching five passes and carrying 17 times for 95 yards. The Bengals were mediocre on the ground as they were in most areas last season. But if Mixon, a former second-round pick out of Oklahoma, maintains his level, their offense could take a significant leap.

EDGE: Bengals

RAVENS RUSH DEFENSE: The Ravens keyed on Bills star LeSean McCoy in the opener and essentially took him out of the game, limiting him to 22 yards on seven carries. Middle linebacker C.J. Mosley played an excellent game, and the Ravens overpowered Buffalo’s blockers at the line of scrimmage. The Ravens were less dominant than usual against the run in 2017, so they hope the Bills game is a sign of things to come.

BENGALS RUSH DEFENSE: The Bengals allowed the third-most rushing yards in the league in 2017, surprising for a defense led by star tackle Geno Atkins. They played better against an unremarkable crew of Colts runners, holding them to 75 yards on 22 carries. Third-year linebacker Nick Vigil led them with 11 tackles, two for loss.

EDGE: Ravens

RAVENS PASS DEFENSE: This will be the key to the game as the Ravens try to cover Green without star cornerback Jimmy Smith. They limited Green to two catches for 17 yards without Smith in the 2017 season finale. But Tyler Boyd burned them for a decisive 49-yard touchdown catch in the final minute. Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey, Brandon Carr and Tavon Young all played well against Buffalo’s less potent receivers. The Ravens also tormented Buffalo with a multi-headed pass rush that produced six sacks.

BENGALS PASS DEFENSE: Atkins is one of the league’s most disruptive interior pass rushers and started the season with a sack against the Colts. The Bengals played the pass better than the run in 2017, and they’ve traditionally given Flacco problems. But as Colts quarterback Andrew Luck showed by completing 39 of 53 passes in Week 1, their secondary is vulnerable.

EDGE: Ravens

RAVENS SPECIAL TEAMS: Rookie Janarion Grant ripped off a 51-yard punt return in his debut but let another kick bounce off his chest, renewing questions about his dependability. The Ravens also gave up 165 yards on kickoff returns in the opener, a statistic that can’t sit well with coordinator Jerry Rosburg. On the other hand, punter Sam Koch dropped three of his five kicks inside the 20-yard line, and Justin Tucker was perfect on two field-goal attempts.

BENGALS SPECIAL TEAMS: Cincinnati gave up worse return averages than it produced on both punts and kickoffs in 2017, and the team’s most dangerous punt returner, Adam Jones, is now in Denver. Kicker Randy Bullock was solid in 2017, making 18 of 20 attempts, and he went 2-for-2 against the Colts. Kevin Huber is back for his 10th season as the team’s punter.

EDGE: Ravens

RAVENS INTANGIBLES: The Ravens are riding high coming off an upbeat training camp and a 47-3 blowout win in Week 1. They’re unlikely to overlook their longtime division rival after the Bengals knocked them out of playoff contention in the last game of 2017. Coach John Harbaugh and his players have downplayed the revenge angle, but they won’t soon forget the 49-yard touchdown pass that ended their season.