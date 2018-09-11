With short Week 2 turnaround, Ravens vs. Bengals is a pick'em game

The Ravens’ Week 2 game Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals is now a toss-up, according to most Las Vegas sportsbooks.

The visiting Ravens opened as slight favorites after a season-opening 47-3 win Sunday over the Buffalo Bills, but the spread had come down to a pick’em in many sportsbooks as of early Tuesday afternoon.

The Bengals, who opened the season with a 34-23 road win over the Indianapolis Colts, have won seven of the past nine meetings with their AFC North rivals, including last season's dramatic 31-27 victory in Baltimore. The all-time series is even at 22-22.

The Ravens are 1-5 in their past six games at Paul Brown Stadium, with the average margin of defeat over 10 points per game. Quarterback Joe Flacco has struggled throughout his career against Cincinnati, amassing 19 touchdowns, 23 interceptions and a 72.3 passer rating in 19 games.

The over-under for Thursday’s game is 44 points.

