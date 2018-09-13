QB Robert Griffin III among Ravens' inactive players vs. Bengals

Quarterback Robert Griffin III was again kept off the Ravens’ 46-man game day roster Thursday ahead of the team’s prime-time showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals, with the team opting for rookie Lamar Jackson.

Wide receiver Jodan Lasley, cornerback Maurice Canady, defensive tackle Willie Henry, guard-tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, tight end Hayden Hurst and defensive tackle Zach Sieler also were inactive. Hurst (foot), Henry (abdomen) and Canady (thigh) were ruled out of the game Wednesday with injuries.

After running back Kenneth Dixon (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, rookie running back De’Lance Turner was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster. Cornerback Darious Williams, another undrafted rookie, also will make his NFL debut Thursday after being left off the game day roster Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Bengals wide receivers Cody Core and Auden Tate, running back Mark Walton, linebacker Preston Brown, guard Christian Westerman, offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi and defensive tackle Josh Tupou were inactive.

CAPTION Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh talks about preparing for Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION "I think the conditions didn't end up being too bad," said Joe Flacco after the Ravens 47-3 win over the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

