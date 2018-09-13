How to watch Ravens vs. Bengals: Week 2 game time, TV, odds and more

Here’s what you need to know about the Week 2 game between the Ravens (1-0) and Cincinnati Bengals (1-0).
Time: 8:20 p.m. Thursday
Venue: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati
TV: NFL Network, Ch. 11 (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink)
Stream: NFL.com
Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Dennis Pitta, Justin Forsett)
Forecast: Clear skies, light winds, low-to-mid 70s, humidity up to 95 percent
Line: Pick’em (as of Thursday afternoon)
