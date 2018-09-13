Ravens-Bengals by the numbers

Key numbers from the Ravens’ 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2:

3 – Touchdown catches for Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green. The eight-year veteran had never caught more than two before Thursday night.

4 – Touchdown passes in the first half for Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton. The eight-year veteran had that many touchdown passes in the first two quarters only once before, in a 49-9 rout of the New York Jets on Oct. 27, 2013.

6-1 – Cincinnati’s record at home against the Ravens in their past seven meetings. The Ravens’ only win was last year’s 20-0 shutout Sept. 10, 2017.

25 – Interceptions thrown by Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco against the Bengals in 20 career games. He has thrown a combined 24 interceptions against the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

376 – Passing yards for Flacco. It marked the first time in 21 games that the 11-year veteran had reached the 300-yard mark since Dec. 12, 2016, when he threw for 324 yards in a 30-23 loss to the New England Patriots.

