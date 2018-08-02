The Baltimore Sun
Join stars from Center Stage for Baltimore Sun’s first Culture + Cuisine event September 5
Sports Ravens

Ravens vs. Bears: Hall of Fame Game time, TV and more

Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

Here’s what you need to know about the Hall of Fame Game between the Ravens and Chicago Bears.

Time: 8 p.m. Thursday

Venue: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, Ohio

TV: NBC, Chs. 11, 4 (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya, Tony Dungy, Terry McAulay)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Dennis Pitta, Scott Wykoff)

Line: Ravens by 2½

Ravens’ remaining preseason schedule:

Aug. 9: vs. Los Angeles Rams (7:30 p.m.)

Aug. 20: at Indianapolis Colts (8 p.m., ESPN)

Aug. 25: at Miami Dolphins (7 p.m.)

Aug. 30: Washington Redskins (7:30 p.m.)

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2018, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
75°