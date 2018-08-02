Ravens vs. Bears: Hall of Fame Game time, TV and more

Here’s what you need to know about the Hall of Fame Game between the Ravens and Chicago Bears.
Time: 8 p.m. Thursday
Venue: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, Ohio
TV: NBC, Chs. 11, 4 (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya, Tony Dungy, Terry McAulay)
Stream: NBCSports.com
Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Dennis Pitta, Scott Wykoff)
Line: Ravens by 2½
Ravens’ remaining preseason schedule:
Aug. 9: vs. Los Angeles Rams (7:30 p.m.)
Aug. 20: at Indianapolis Colts (8 p.m., ESPN)
Aug. 25: at Miami Dolphins (7 p.m.)
Aug. 30: Washington Redskins (7:30 p.m.)
