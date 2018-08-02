Ravens begin preseason opener with Lamar Jackson on the sideline

The Ravens began their 2018 preseason with a former Heisman Trophy winner under center. He just wasn’t the Heisman winner everyone had waited four months to watch on an NFL field.

The man with the keys to a revamped offense was former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Robert Griffin III, signed as a potential backup quarterback before the Ravens used a first-round draft pick on the newer model, Lamar Jackson.

Jackson was in uniform Thursday evening and expected to make his pro debut later in the Hall of Fame Game against the Chicago Bears. But fans, who’d traveled from Baltimore to watch Ravens great Ray Lewis be inducted into the Pro Football of Fame on Saturday, had to wait to watch the next potential face of the franchise.

Griffin played most of the first half against the Bears, leading the Ravens to a 10-7 lead. And even Josh Woodrum, fourth on the team’s quarterback depth chart, entered the game before Jackson.

The Louisville sensation finished the first half right where he started it, on the sideline with his helmet clamped on his head.

Jackson’s anticipated debut dominated headlines not just in Baltimore but across the NFL world this week as fans and analysts speculated how the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner would adapt to the professional game.

Those who’ve watched Jackson at Ravens practices know he’s a work in progress whose passes often flutter or miss the intended target. But that hasn’t stopped chatter about when he’ll take the starting quarterback job from Joe Flacco.

There was no comparison to be made Thursday as Flacco sat out along with most of the Ravens’ starters.

With Flacco and Jackson guaranteed to make the 53-man roster, Griffin is trying to convince the Ravens to carry a third quarterback or at least look good enough to draw interest from another team after he did not play in 2017.

Griffin threw an interception on the Ravens’ first drive of the game, but the pass bounced off the hands of receiver Breshad Perriman.

That turnover set up a quick touchdown drive for the Bears.

Starting tight end Nick Boyle also dropped a Griffin pass on the team’s second drive. But Griffin rebounded with 23-yard completion to running back Gus Edwards off a rollout and a 12-yard strike to Boyle over the middle. He finished the drive with a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Maxx Williams for the Ravens’ first points of the new season.

Aside from that drive, the Ravens offensive line, playing without projected starters Ronnie Stanley, James Hurst and Marshal Yanda, struggled to protect Griffin against a Chicago defense comprised mostly of second- and third-stringers. Offensive line depth was a problem for the team going into training camp, and Thursday’s performance only reinforced that concern.

CAPTION “It’s been great having Robert (Griffin) here. He’s a pro. He’s a very talented pro. He’s a first-round pick. He’s a top pick in the draft, and so he has talent," said John Harbaugh on having QB Robert Griffin III on the team. (Kevin Richardson) “It’s been great having Robert (Griffin) here. He’s a pro. He’s a very talented pro. He’s a first-round pick. He’s a top pick in the draft, and so he has talent," said John Harbaugh on having QB Robert Griffin III on the team. (Kevin Richardson) CAPTION Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III talks about being back in the NFL and serving as a big brother to rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III talks about being back in the NFL and serving as a big brother to rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

Griffin was sacked three times and driven from the pocket several others before leaving the game midway through the second quarter. He completed seven of 11 passes for 58 yards.

Griffin had to make his case without help from any of the team’s top three receivers — Michael Crabtree, John Brown and Willie Snead IV. They were among more than 20 Ravens who watched the preseason opener from the sideline without donning pads.

The absences were no surprise given coach John Harbaugh’s promise of a slow beginning to the team’s extended preseason.

The Ravens defense generally outplayed the offense, as linebacker Kamalei Correa made his case for a roster spot with two sacks and an interception in the first half, and starting linebacker Patrick Onwuasor delivered hits all over the field.

Before the game, the guest of honor, Lewis, kicked off the festivities in classic fashion, performing his trademark dance for an appreciative crowd before he slapped hands with the current Ravens during introductions.

For all the excitement about Jackson, Lewis’ No. 52 still predominated in the purple sections of the crowd, a reminder of the playoff glory the Ravens hope to recapture.

childs.walker@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ChildsWalker