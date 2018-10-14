Ravens say guard Alex Lewis is moving his extremities after suffering neck injury, being taken off field on stretcher

Ravens starting guard Alex Lewis was taken off the field on a stretcher after suffering a neck injury Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

The team said Lewis was moving all of his extremities and was being taken to nearby Vanderbilt University Medical Center for further examination.

Lewis hurt himself as he pulled around the right side of the line and engaged linebacker Sharif Finch on a block. He initially appeared to favor his right arm or shoulder but later had to be immobilized.

Ravens guard Alex Lewis is taken off the field after being injured in the second half against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Nashville.

He was moved onto a stretcher being carted off the field, during which he appeared to give a small wave to Ravens teammates nearby.

With Lewis out, the Ravens moved right tackle James Hurst to guard and rookie reserve Orlando Brown Jr. to right tackle. Later, rookie Bradley Bozeman took Lewis’ spot at left guard.

Lewis, a fourth-round pick in 2016, missed all of last season after tearing his labrum during the preseason.

